2021 GMC Yukon review, Toyota GR Super Sport debuts, Polestar clears air on EVs: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 GMC Yukon review

The newest big SUV from GMC earns a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10—and it's not done yet.

What's New for 2021: Ford

Ford prepares for a busy 2021 model year with a major overhaul of the Ford F-150 pickup truck, the launch of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV, and the return of the Ford Bronco and its many iterations.

2021 Chevrolet Silverado gets 6-way tailgate, more towing capacity, and diesel price drop

The Silverado adopts a slew of user-friendly features, and safety tech becomes more widely available.

From Motor Authority:

Toyota GR Super Sport prototype

Toyota GR Super Sport hypercar makes appearance at 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans

Toyota has previewed the new hypercar based on its race car that will compete in the 2021 World Endurance Championship.

Ford makes manual-equipped Broncos available with Sasquatch Package

Ford has had a change of heart over its decision not to offer the Sasquatch Package on manual-equipped Broncos.

2022 Audi RS 3 spy shots: 400-plus-horsepower compact sedan coming

Audi's redesigned RS 3 has been spotted and is expected to follow a formula similar to its predecessor.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Polestar 2

Polestar points to "a disturbing lack of transparency" about EV carbon footprint

Polestar is one of the first vehicle brands to assess a lifetime carbon methodology to all of its new EVs. Should other automakers follow?

Rivian R1T electric pickup: Towing 11,000 pounds up Davis Dam Grade, in scorching heat

The upcoming Rivian R1T electric pickup will likely offer a level of towing ability beyond that of any other production electric truck.

Report: Cadillac making charger investment mandatory for dealers, as brand moves mostly electric

With Cadillac's push to go mostly electric by the end of the decade, GM is pushing the luxury brand's dealers to invest in charging.