2021 Chevrolet Silverado gets 6-way tailgate, more towing capacity, and diesel price drop

The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck adopts some new features borrowed from its GMC Sierra kin, Chevy announced on Monday.

The most noteworthy addition is a six-way tailgate that GM originally rolled out for the 2019 GMC Sierra and was exclusive to the tony AT4 trim. Called the Multipro tailgate, it has been offered in other Sierra models. For 2021, Chevy calls it the Multi-Flex tailgate, but it is one and the same. It is available across the lineup on the 2021 Silverado.

The configurable tailgate folds down in three different places. Using the key fob or tailgate buttons, it drops down as a regular tailgate, but then a cutout in the middle can be retracted to expand the bed length and act as a bed stop or the whole midsection can be lowered for two-step access into the bed, among other functions.

The 2021 Ram 1500 uses a less complicated split tailgate that can be opened like a traditional tailgate or can be split near the middle and swung open like barn doors. The redesigned 2021 Ford F-150 has an available tailgate with a stamped ruler and C-clamp bracket holders, but the built-in bottle opener might be the tailgate's best feature.

The 2021 Silverado gets a boost in towing capacity with its smallest engines. The 2.7-liter turbo-4 in rear-wheel drive increases its tow rating 2,500 pounds to 9,300 pounds with the crew cab and the short 5-foot-8 bed. A regular cab with a long bed has a towing capacity of 9,600 pounds. The cooling performance beat expectations, enabling it to tow more, Chevy said in a statement.

The 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 also gets a bump in towing capacity of up to 9,500 pounds in rear-wheel-drive models. The towing increase comes from a rear axle that was more durable than expected, Chevy explained. Like the 3.0-liter turbodiesel in the 2021 Sierra, the 2021 Silverado turbodiesel gets a price drop of $1,500 compared to last year.

More trailering technology is available on the 2021 Silverado, including a camera system that can show vehicles in the blind spots of the trailer, can trigger a jack-knife alert, can show guidelines and expanded visibility when backing a trailer into place. A cargo bed zoom helps hitch a gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailer.

Driver assistance features are now available on base trims, and other features such as wireless smartphone connectivity are standard on mid-grade and higher trims.

The 2021 Silverado goes on sale this fall.