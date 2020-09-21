What's New for 2021: Ford

Ford prepares for a busy 2021 model year with a major overhaul of the Ford F-150 pickup truck, the launch of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV, and the return of the Ford Bronco and its many iterations. Those three models point Ford forward and also reflect the broader future trends in the automotive industry.

To say it's a big year for the Blue Oval would be an understatement. Years of product planning finally get tested in a marketplace warming up to electric SUVs, new to hybrid pickups, and receptive to an off-road vehicle that is not a Jeep Wrangler. The success of all three remains to be seen.

Other changes to the Ford 2021 lineup of cars, SUVs, and trucks include a significant price cut for the 2021 Ford Explorer, the expanded roll out of Ford's enhanced suite of driver-assistance systems awkwardly called Co-Pilot360 Assist Plus, and the latest update to Ford's infotainment system, now called Sync 4. It has twice the processing power as the previous version, features natural voice recognition like Siri, and adds wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Ford also expands over-the-air updates for 2021, so more Ford vehicles can be updated without having to visit the dealership. Ford says the cloud-connected software platform enables continuous software updates so the vehicle owner doesn't have to do anything.

Here's what else is new for each 2021 Ford model:

Cars

2021 Ford Mustang

- Reintroduction of 2021 Mustang Mach 1 that replaces the Bullitt with a 480-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8 and 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

- Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams, collectively packaged as Co-Pilot360.

- Standard rain-sensing wipers.

- Standard front and rear safety belt reminders.

Ford GT supercar is a carryover but it adds the 2021 Heritage Edition that honors Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona winner.

Crossovers and SUVs

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

- New electric crossover SUV with up to 300-mile range.

- Available in standard or extended range, rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

- High-performance version with all-wheel drive and 20-inch wheels makes 459 horsepower and 612 pound-feet of torque, and reaches 60 mph in about 3.0 seconds.

- Interior features 15.5-inch touchscreen, 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, OTA updates, and Sync 4A infotainment system.

- Comes with Co-Pilot360 2.0 safety system that adds adaptive cruise control to the basic bundle.

2021 Ford Ecosport

- Optional appearance package.

- Synthetic leather replaces real leather on top Titanium trim.

2021 Ford Escape

- Available plug-in hybrid with front-wheel drive has an EPA-estimated 37 miles of range.

- Traditional hybrid rated at 41 mpg combined (with front-wheel drive) available on SE and SEL, standard on Titanium.

- Trailer tow package capable of towing 3,500 pounds available with 2.0-liter turbo-4.

- Tire inflator kit replaces spare tire.

- More available options, packages, and colors.

2021 Ford Edge

- ST-Line appearance trim added for 2021 with ST model's interior and exterior appearance items but not the extra power and performance.

- New wheel options, ranging from 18 inches to 21 inches.

- Sync 4 comes with 12.0-inch touchscreen.

- Laminated front side windows intended to reduce wind noise.

2021 Ford Explorer

- New XLT Sport appearance package with 20-inch wheels and cosmetic upgrades.

- New wheel options, ranging from 18 inches to 21 inches.

- XLT trim gets heated front seats.

- Price cut by $540 to $3,770 depending on model.

2021 Ford Expedition

- New STX package for XLT.

- New wheel options, ranging from 17 inches to 22 inches.

2021 Ford Bronco

- The Bronco is back as body-on-frame off-road ready SUV.

- Two-door or four-door with a removable roof and removable doors.

- Available with two turbocharged engine options and either a 7-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

- Standard 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- Standard automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

- Bronco Sport returns as a unibody Escape-like SUV with off-road chops.

- Four-door body style with fixed roof.

- Available with two turbocharged engines and an 8-speed automatic transmission.

- Standard 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- Standard automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and automatic high beams.

Trucks

2021 Ford Ranger

- Tremor off-road model features a factory lift, chunky tires, updated suspension with Fox shocks.

2021 Ford F-150

- Redesigned bestseller comes with six engine options all with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

- Available hybrid with an estimated 12,000-pound towing capacity and 23 mpg combined.

- All-electric F-150 planned for later in the year.

- Standard in-bed generator on all engines except the diesel and 3.3-liter V-6.

- Standard 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- Equipped with hands-free driving hardware with accompanying software expected for next summer.

2021 Ford F-Series Super Duty, Transit, and Transit Connect are carryover models.