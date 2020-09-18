2021 Mazda updates, Ford tests manual Bronco, VW's big EV plans: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's New for 2021: Mazda

The lineup includes a new turbocharged engine on two models, standard Apple CarPlay, and new Carbon Edition trims on some cars.

2020 Volkswagen Arteon sedan earns Top Safety Pick award

The curvy sedan at the top of the VW lineup aced its crash-test battery from the IIHS.

Volkswagen Taos enters as small crossover SUV

Volkswagen's new small crossover will be called the Taos and slot in under the Tiguan.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Bronco two-door first ride

Ford reportedly testing manual-equipped Bronco fitted with Sasquatch Package

Ford looks to be rethinking its decision not to offer the manual-equipped Broncos with the Sasquatch Package.

2020 Ram 1500 adopts aeronautical theme for third “Built to Serve” edition

The latest Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Edition” pickup truck honors the men and women of the U.S. Air Force.

2022 BMW 2-Series spy shots: New generation of rear-wheel-drive coupe coming

BMW's next-generation 2-Series is taking shape, and yes there will be an M2 variant.

From Green Car Reports:

VW ID.4 crossover

Volkswagen aims to sell 500,000 ID.4 electric crossovers annually by 2025

The ID.4 is important. One third of the 1.5 million EVs VW expects to sell globally by 2025 are projected to be this model.

Volvo claims first system to assess PM2.5 air quality inside vehicle cabin

Drivers will be able to assess what the air quality is like inside their vehicle, which with filtration might be better than that inside their houses.

Faster US transition to EVs will save 6,300 lives and $185 billion by 2050, study projects

The American Lung Association anticipates that the difference between a modest adoption of EVs and a more aggressive one is thousands of lives.