2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport tested, Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge review, 2022 Ford F-150 Electric truck preview: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
September 17, 2020

First drive: 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport inspires rallycross dreams

The 2021 Subaru Crosstrek small crossover SUV comes with a new Sport trim with a larger 2.5-liter flat-4 engine, new water-repellent upholstery, and a bit more fun.  

2021 Mazda CX-30 small SUV adds turbo engine from the Mazda 3

The 2021 CX-30 subcompact crossover costs the same for 2021, but comes with more standard features and an available 2.5 Turbo model. 

2021 Ford Explorer review

The venerable three-row Explorer SUV from Ford earns a 6.7 TCC Rating thanks to its spacious accommodations and quiet ride. 

From Motor Authority:

2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge

2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge

First drive review: The conspicuous case of the $477,000 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge

The 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge convertible gets a power boost and a darkened treatment with an aero cowling to stand out even more in its rarefied class.  

Electric Ford F-150 to start sales in mid-2022, offer more power than any F-150 to date

Ford's top-selling F-150 was redesigned for 2021 and will eventually offer a battery-electric option.

Ferrari Portofino M arrives with extra power, 8-speed DCT

Ferrari's Portofino has been upgraded with the mechanicals from the Roma.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford F-150

2021 Ford F-150

Ford F-150 Electric details added as production ramps up for gasoline and hybrid versions

Ford has invested in Michigan assembly for the best-selling model lineup in the U.S., as it readies for an electric version due in 2022.

Kia electric vehicle due in 2021 will lead new design direction for the brand

Kia provided a timeline for the first of seven new dedicated EVs, a glimpse of their design direction, and a hint about a pending U.S. charging investment.

GM interested in electric air taxi market

General Motors is continuing to explore using its batteries in VTOL craft for use for short flights across congested urban areas.  

 

