2021 Lincoln Corsair review, Nissan Z teased, GM's Ultium future: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Lincoln Corsair review

With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 2021 Lincoln Corsair delivers a nearly flawless cabin, a serene ride, and lots of safety technology.

GMC drops price on 2021 Sierra pickup turbodiesel, adds trailering features

The long-legged 3.0-liter turbodiesel in the GMC Sierra is a little more affordable for 2021.

Road death rate higher despite fewer miles driven due to Covid, safety officials say

The National Safety Council estimated road deaths went up in the first six months of 2020, and the overall rate soared compared to last year.

From Motor Authority:

Nissan Z Proto

Nissan Z Proto previews next-generation sports car with twin-turbo V-6, retro-modern design

Could this be the Nissan 400Z? It'll take at least a year to become more clear.

Ford teases another wild animal with Bronco, Raptor, or even Warthog, on the way

A teaser photo of a purported Bronco variant was released by Ford on Tuesday.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots: S-Class looks and tech in the cards

Mercedes-Benz is out testing a new generation of its C-Class. Our latest spy shots show a prototype with the least camouflage gear yet.

From Green Car Reports:

GM Ultium Drive family

Will GM’s Ultium Drive be the small-block V-8 for a generation of EVs?

GM is ramping up to make five drive units and three motors the core of a generation of EVs. Is GM's legacy manufacturing expertise a good thing here?

Electrify America reboots pricing, bills EV charging by the kwh where it’s allowed

Starting September 16, 2020, Electrify America is billing by the kwh for fast charging in 23 states plus D.C.

Ballard reveals hydrogen fuel-cell tech developed with Audi

Audi appears to be at least dabbling with the idea of hydrogen fuel cells for passenger vehicles, with tech just revealed and co-developed with Ballard.