2022 Hyundai Tucson, 2021 Jaguar F-Pace, 2022 GMC Hummer previewed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2022 Hyundai Tucson compact SUV gets a brash makeover and new hybrid engines

The 2022 Hyundai Tucson compact crossover SUV has a new style, new swagger, and new hybrid powertrains.

Review update: 2021 Volkswagen Atlas shrugged off fuel economy

The refreshed 2021 Volkswagen Atlas three-row SUV moves people in quiet comfort but the powertrain is underpowered and inefficient.

2021 Hyundai Venue review

With a TCC Rating of 6.3 out of 10, the 2021 Hyundai Venue scores well in features and in flexibility, as well as value.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace

Preview: 2021 Jaguar F-Pace ups the luxury, style

The F-Pace small crossover SUV finally has a plush interior befitting its Jaguar branding.

Better late than never: Acura NSX Type R, convertible reportedly coming in 2021

With sales in the low hundreds, Acura could look to add excitement to the NSX by launching new versions.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots: Development on the final track

Porsche 911 GT3 fans, rejoice. The new generation will stick with a naturally aspirated flat-6.

GMC Hummer EV Crab Mode

2022 GMC Hummer EV SUT and SUV: Everything we know in advance of full reveal

The Hummer nameplate has always been polarizing, but the all-electric GMC Hummer EV could broaden GM's bandwidth for EVs.

Kenworth electric trucks go on sale, with range up to 200 miles

The truckmaker Kenworth is starting a push in the commercial electric truck sector, starting with local and regional delivery trucks.