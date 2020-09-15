GMC drops price on 2021 Sierra pickup turbodiesel, adds trailering features

The 2021 GMC Sierra pickup truck gets a price correction that lowers the cost of the 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine by $1,500, compared to last year, the truckmaker announced Tuesday. New available trailering technology and a broader rollout of the six-way Multipro tailgate highlight the other changes for the 2021 model year.

Introduced for 2020, the Sierra's turbodiesel upcharge ranged from about $3,000-$5,000 on SLE, Elevation, SLT, AT4, and Denali trims. The fuel-efficient, heavy-hauling 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-6 makes 277 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque, and paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission it is rated up to 30 mpg highway and can tow up to 9,100 pounds—not at the same time, of course.

That towing capacity falls just shy of what the 5.3-liter V-8 can tow in four-wheel drive, but that engine tops out at 21 mpg highway. That volume V-8 engine now is only $995 less expensive than the 2021 Sierra with the turbodiesel on certain trims. That might compel truck shoppers who tow and log a lot of highway miles to consider the turbodiesel, which is one of seven powertrain combinations offered in the Sierra.

Other changes for the 2021 GMC Sierra include expanded availability of the Mutlipro tailgate that can be reconfigured in six different ways to either expand the bed space, offer a lower two-step entrance, or double as a work space. No longer exclusive to the expensive AT4 trim, it can be had on SLE and Elevation trims for 2021.

New or improved trailering technology is available on both the 2021 Sierra 1500 and Sierra Heavy Duty models. When equipped, the Sierra's trailering camera can show vehicles in the blind spots of the trailer, can trigger a jack-knife alert, can show guidelines and expanded visibility when backing a trailer into place, and there is a cargo bed zoom to help hitch a gooseneck or fifth-wheel trailer.

Updates to the 2021 Sierra HD include a Denali Black Diamond Edition, 18-inch mud terrain tires on the AT4 model, and more standard equipment on certain high-end trims.

The 2021 GMC Sierra goes on sale later this fall.