2021 Lincoln Aviator overview, Cadillac CT5-V revisited, Rivian R1T close-up look: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Lincoln Aviator review

With a TCC Rating of 7.2 out of 10, the 2021 Lincoln Aviator drops sublime looks and a cabin full of digital displays.

2021 Ford Ranger Tremor off-road pickup revealed: Mighty mid-size temblor

The 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor off-road package helps Ford's smallest truck compete with the Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro and Jeep Gladiator.

Hyundai Tucson crossover SUV recalled for engine fire risk

An ABS component could fail on Hyundai's compact SUV; park it outside until it's fixed, company says.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Cadillac CT5-V

Review update: 2020 Cadillac CT5-V delivers a mixed message

The 2020 Cadillac CTS-V features a sharp design to match its sharp moves, but it's inefficient and doesn't appear to be part of Cadillac's future direction.

Jay Leno takes a look at a 1932 Bugatti Type 49

The Bugatti Type 49 was oriented more toward luxury than performance, according to Jay Leno.

2022 BMW iNext spy shots: Technological flagship nears completion

BMW is working on a Tesla Model X rival that will offer more than 400 miles of range.

From Green Car Reports:

Rivian R1T

Rivian provides up-close look at pre-production of R1T electric pickup

The Illinois factory is building pre-production R1T electric trucks for final testing—and a video teases the production model's up-close details.

Survey: EV drivers are sticking to home charging, while public networks expand

Electric vehicle drivers haven't needed DC fast charging infrastructure as much during the pandemic, although networks have continued to expand.

Solar tonneau cover charges electric pickups, provides portable power

The Terravis solar tonneau will be aimed not just as a feature for upcoming electric trucks, but as an accessory for gas trucks.