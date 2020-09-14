2021 Ford Ranger Tremor off-road pickup revealed: Mighty mid-size temblor

Ford's smallest truck received a big off-road update Monday.

The truckmaker announced it would port its popular hardcore off-road package from the Super Duty series into the 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor. The brute pickup will boast hardware updates including a factory lift, chunky tires, updated suspension, and an accessory-power package.

The cost for the Tremor package will be $4,290 added to the bottom lines of four-wheel-drive equipped Ranger XLT and Ranger Lariat pickups with a crew cab. Ford hasn't yet announced how much those trucks will cost for 2021 but, before options, the trucks cost $35,830 and $39,870 last year, including mandatory destination charges.

The Tremor package straps on heavy-duty hardware such as Fox shocks, revised front and rear suspension components, 32-inch Continental Grabber all-terrain tires, and auxiliary switches to power accessories such as light bars and compressors.

To accommodate the chunkier tires, Ford added nearly 1 inch to the Ranger's ground clearance, compared to four-wheel-drive Ranger pickups, and the Tremor is 1 inch wider. The Tremor has better approach, breakover, and departure angles compared to the regular Ranger, and longer suspension travel.

The Tremor is equipped with the Ranger's off-road-ready skid plates and drive modes, and adds tow hooks for easier recovery on the trails.

Like the Ranger, the Ranger Tremor is powered by a 2.3-liter turbo-4 that makes 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque shifted through a 10-speed automatic transmission. The four-wheel-drive pickup is rated to tow up to 7,500 pounds and lug 1,430 pounds of payload in its bed.

The 2021 Ford Ranger Tremor will be available beginning early next year.