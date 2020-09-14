Hyundai Tucson crossover SUV recalled for engine fire risk

Hyundai is recalling certain models of the 2019-2021 Hyundai Tucson crossover SUV for a defective circuit board that can cause an electrical short and increase the risk of an engine fire, according to paperwork filed with the NHTSA last week.

The electronic control unit for the anti-lock braking system could corrode and cause the short, which sparked at least 12 known engine fires, according to Hyundai. The recall encompasses 180,000 models.

Hyundai said owners can still drive the recalled vehicles until the service is performed, but Hyundai also recommends parking away from houses, garages, and other structures until the fix is complete. Owners of the affected vehicles may notice smoke from the engine compartment, a melting odor, and/or the ABS light or check engine light.

The Tucson compact crossover SUV competes with the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-5, and many others. The 2021 Tucson earned a five-star crash-test rating from the NHTSA and a Top Safety Pick award from the IIHS. There have been no other recalls for the 2019-2021 Tucson.

The redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson debuts tonight.

Dealers and customers will be notified as soon as late October. Replacing the ABS control unit will come at no charge to owners. For more info or to see if your car is included in the recall, visit Hyundai's recall site and enter your VIN or call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460.