Mercedes goes big for 2021, performance SUV showdown, Bolt EV lease deals: What's New @ The Car Connection

What's New for 2021: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has stayed busy for model year 2021 by rolling out new and redesigned crossover SUVs and sedans, and upgrading standard and available safety technology.

2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 add Super Cruise and Diamond Sky editions

The 2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 add more safety equipment, the Super Cruise driver-assistance system, and Diamond Sky special editions.

2021 Toyota C-HR review

With a TCC Rating of 5.5 out of 10, the 2021 Toyota C-HR has intriguing style and middling performance.

From Motor Authority:

2020 BMW X6 M50i, left, and 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe S, right

2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe S vs. 2020 BMW X6 M50i: A $200,000 battle of performance crossovers

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe S and 2020 BMW X6 M50i both deliver power, performance, and style. Here's how they stack up.

There's a wide-body kit for the C8 Chevy Corvette, and it's polarizing

The Japanese company Pandem has a wide-body kit for the C8 mid-engine Chevy Corvette and has Rocket Bunny looks.

Preview: 2021 Ford Mustang revives Mach 1 nameplate, adds colors

Ford has just launched an electric Mustang crossover but old-school muscle car fans have their own new Mustang variant for the 2021 model year.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV, Dismal Nitch, Washington

2020 Chevy Bolt EV lease deal: Less than $200 per month for Costco members

The Chevrolet Bolt EV is quite a bargain to lease right now—especially for those in some areas of California.

Nissan has made more than 500,000 Leaf electric cars—in 10 years

Although it's taken Nissan a lot longer to hit this milestone than originally planned, the Leaf has made history by proving that EVs can be mass-produced.

Hyundai and SK Innovation see leased EV battery packs part of more sustainable ecosystem

The battery supplier SK Innovation and Hyundai are aiming to devise a comprehensive plan for EV battery cells, cradle to grave.