2021 Cadillac CT4 and CT5 add Super Cruise and Diamond Sky editions

The redesigned Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans have only been on sale a few months, but for 2021 they get more available technology and a Diamond Sky special edition, Cadillac announced Thursday.

Forward-collision warnings, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, and GM's Safety Alert Seat that vibrates in the direction of a potential danger become standard on the base CT4, making them standard across both lineups. Also now standard is a feature called "Buckle to Drive" that ensures the driver's seat belt is buckled before the car can be put into gear for 20 seconds. It can be disabled. Despite the additional safety features over the 2020 model, automakers ranging from Mazda to Subaru include features such as active lane control and adaptive cruise control as standard. Cadillac charges extra and still limits the availability of those features to pricier trims.

2021 Cadillac CT5

No other automaker offers Super Cruise, however, which is now available on the 2021 CT4 compact and CT5 mid-size sedans. Enhanced Super Cruise offers hands-free driving on established divided highways mapped and updated regularly by Cadillac. A monitor in the steering wheel ensures the system works as long as the driver's head and eyesight remain up and in the direction of the road. It's possible for it to drive itself for hours with limited driver intervention. It is only available on Premium Luxury and V-Series trims.

Other tech upgrades include an available reconfigurable 12-inch digital instrument cluster as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

2021 Cadillac CT4/CT5 12-inch digital gauge cluster

The mid-grade Premium Luxury trim for both cars comes with an available special edition called Diamond Sky, sans Lucy. It features a blue-gray metallic color, rocker extensions, bright trim accents, silver alloy wheels, Brembo front brakes with blue brake calipers on all four wheels, and similar interior accents. Cadillac's new sedans were already dark, so instead of going with night-themed dark editions like other automakers, the Diamond Sky special edition lightens up the sedans.

The Sport trims now come with available V-Series performance content, such as magnetic dampers, stiffer suspension, a limited-slip differential, Brembo front brakes, and some leather upgrades inside.

The 2021 CT4 and CT5 go on sale this fall. Expect prices for the lineup and the Diamond Sky special editions closer to launch.