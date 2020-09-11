What's New for 2021: Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz has stayed busy for model year 2021 by rolling out new and redesigned crossover SUVs and sedans, and upgrading standard and available safety technology. Mercedes-Maybach is back with its first SUV to compete with other ultralux SUVs from Bentley to Lamborghini.

The AMG performance brand typically reserved for the German brand's priciest models goes downstream with an entry-level 2.0-liter turbo-4, while a new GT coupe opens its four doors to welcome family members. A refreshed E-Class mid-size sedan now comes with a wagon, and a built-in dash cam that can record events in front of the car has been made available across the lineup.

Here are the big changes coming for a 2021 lineup that spans some 29 models.

Cars

A-Class

- Standard blind-spot monitors.

- Standard 64-color ambient lighting.

- Standard 18-inch wheels.

- Available Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Interior Assistant with natural voice commands, machine learning, and gesture recognition and adaptation.

C-Class Sedan, Coupe, and Cabriolet

- Available Night Edition with black 19-inch AMG wheels, black exterior accents, and AMG seats and steering wheel (sedan only).

- Standard heated seats (sedan and coupe).

- Standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

- Panoramic roof standard on AMG C63.

CLA

- Standard blind-spot monitors.

- Standard 64-color ambient lighting.

- Available Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) Interior Assistant with natural voice commands, machine learning, and gesture recognition and adaptation.

CLS

- Standard MBUX Infotainment with natural voice control.

- New available colors and 20-inch wheels.

- Available MBUX Interior Assistant and dashcam.

- AMG comes with standard surround-view camera system and power rear sunshade.

E-Class Sedan, Coupe, and Cabriolet

- New front and rear designs, new wheel and paint options.

- Standard next-gen steering wheel with capacitive touch sensors.

- Standard heated front seats.

- Standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

- Standard MBUX Infotainment system with natural voice control.

- E450 comes with new 362-horsepower 3.0-liter turbo-6 with mild-hybrid system.

- AMG E63 S standard with heated front seats, heated steering wheel, and heated armrests and center console.

E-Class All-Terrain wagon

- Comes with 3.0-liter turbo-6 with mild hybrid system.

- Standard air suspension and 19-inch wheels.

- Standard next-gen steering wheel with capacitive touch sensors.

- Standard heated front seats.

- Standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

- Standard MBUX Infotainment with natural voice control.

S-Class Sedan

- New design inside and out that is longer, taller, and roomier than predecessor.

- S500 comes with 429-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 mild-hybrid with 9-speed automatic in all-wheel drive.

- S580 comes with 496-hp twin-turbo V-8.

- Standard air suspension.

- Coupe and cabriolet to be discontinued after 2021.

- Coupe and cabriolet add standard massaging heated front seats, surround-view camera system.

AMG GT

- New GT 43 four-door Coupe with 3.0-liter turbo-6, 9-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive.

- Coupe and Roadster TBA.

________________________________________________

Crossover SUVs

GLA

- Redesigned to be taller, wider, roomier.

- 221-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with an 8-speed automatic and front- or all-wheel drive.

- Twin 7.0-inch screens or available twin 10.3-inch screens.

- AMG GLA 35 comes with 302-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4.

- AMG GLA 45 comes with 382-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4.

GLB

- Standard blind-spot monitors.

- AMG GLB 35 comes with 302-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4.

- AMG GLB 35 comes with twin 10.3-inch digital cluster and touchscreen.

EQC

- TBD, still.

GLC SUV and Coupe

- Standard parking assist with rear cross-traffic alerts.

- AMG GLC 63 comes with standard surround-view camera system.

GLE SUV and Coupe

- Standard with ambient lighting, wireless charging, XM radio.

- AMG GLE 53 powered by 429-hp 3.0-liter turbo-6 with mild hybrid system and 9-speed automatic.

- AMG GLE 63 S powered by 603-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 with mild hybrid system and 9-speed automatic.

- AMGs come with twin 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and touchscreen.

GLS

- Standard cooled front seats.

- Standard 20-inch wheels.

- AMG GLS 63 powered by 603-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 with mild hybrid system and 9-speed automatic.

Maybach GLS

2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS

- Powered by 550-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 with mild hybrid system and all-wheel drive.

- Five seats or four seats with center armrest, folding tables, tablets, heated and cooled seats and cupholders, massaging seats, and more.

G-Class

- Standard 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

- Available Night Package Magno.







