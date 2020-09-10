2020 Nissan Titan revisited, Maserati debuts MC20 supercar, Lucid Air revealed: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: The 2020 Nissan Titan finds itself in a pickle

The 2020 Nissan Titan Pro-4X pickup truck fails to stand out amid Detroit's bestsellers.

'Words matter': AAA study finds marketing muddles meaning of driver assistance systems

Names like Autopilot can mislead drivers into thinking their cars are more capable than they are, according to a new AAA study.

2021 Ford Super Duty F-250 review

The big 2021 Ford F-Series hauler manages a 6.2 TCC Rating.

From Motor Authority:

Maserati MC20

Mid-engine Maserati MC20 supercar coming with 621 horsepower, carbon-fiber chassis, butterfly doors

The Maserati MC20 is a mid-engine supercar with over 600 horsepower.

Teaser video shows more of new Nissan Z sports car ahead of Sept. 15 reveal, confirms manual

Nissan will soon provide us with a first look at its next-generation Z sports car.

Maserati Grecale: Alfa Romeo Stelvio-based SUV coming in 2021

In keeping with Maserati's penchant for naming models after winds, a habit that started in 1963 with the Mistral, Maserati's new SUV has been named after the Grecale wind in the Mediterranean.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Lucid Air

2021 Lucid Air electric luxury sedan revealed: Quickest version costs $169,000

Lucid has revealed pricing and feature info for its Air electric luxury sedan, which will start at about $80,000.

Lucid Project Gravity teases future electric SUV

With the introduction of the Lucid Air electric sedan, Lucid Motors released a set of pictures showing a concept design for its SUV due in 2023.

German publication pans VW ID.3 for build quality, infotainment

The first review of the Volkswagen ID.3 electric car from the German auto-media establishment makes some unexpected observations.