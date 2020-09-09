2021 Pacifica tops $54k, 2021 E-Class updated, Uber goes green: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Chrysler Pacifica becomes a $54,885 minivan
Chrysler pushes the Pacifica minivan even higher up the price ladder, as it introduces new infotainment and all-wheel drive.
The lineup includes standard Apple CarPlay and new Carbon Edition trims on some cars.
The 2021 Toyota Venza combines upscale looks with a thrifty hybrid powertrain to create a softer alternative to the RAV4. It earns a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10.
From Motor Authority:
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Preview: 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class receives fresh looks, $55,300 starting price
Mercedes-Benz is bringing a smarter, more stylish and more efficient E-Class to showrooms.
Preview: Updated Genesis G70 adopts familial styling
Genesis on Wednesday unveiled a heavily updated version of its G70 sedan that we expect to see in showrooms next year as a 2022 model.
2021 Land Rover Defender announced with new X-Dynamic grade, 2-door body style
Land Rover has announced updates for its 2021 Defender, but the U.S. misses out on some of the options offered overseas.
From Green Car Reports:
Uber
Uber targets all-electric rides by 2030, zero-emission platform by 2040
Largely matching an initiative announced by Lyft earlier this year, Uber says that it will make nearly all its rides electric by 2030.
GM says industry-first wireless battery management will help it scale Ultium EV tech
The battery packs powering a new generation of EVs from GM, Honda, and Nikola will have a wireless battery management system.
Report: India might mandate EV chargers at 69,000 state-owned gas stations
With urban air pollution at near crisis levels, India needs to act fast to foster a move to electric—and gas stations could be a good solution.
