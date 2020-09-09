What's New for 2021: Mazda

Mazda's small but robust lineup reaches higher into the premium segment this year with a new Carbon Edition and fully loaded Signature trims on select models. There are no new models for 2021, but some of the smaller Mazdas have some of the largest changes.

The CX-3 small crossover marches on despite the CX-30, and a turbocharged engine finally returns to the 2021 Mazda 3 compact sedan and hatchback. The MX-5 Miata remains the same.

Most 2021 Mazda models come with more standard convenience and safety features, including an 8.8-inch display screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on all models, and automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and automatic high beams.

The cosmetic Carbon Edition trim darkens the profile of the CX-5 and CX-9 crossover SUVs, as well as the 2021 Mazda 6 mid-size sedan. Gray body paint with black alloy wheels and accents contrast the red leather interior with black stitching. They slot under the top Signature trim in pricing schemes, which have all gone up for 2021.

Here are the changes:

2021 Mazda 3

2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo

- Now available in three engines: a base 155-horsepower 2.0-liter inline-4 for the sedan and hatch; a 186-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 for sedan and hatch; a 250-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 with standard all-wheel drive and a 6-speed automatic on the sedan and hatch.

- Turbo model has an available aero kit.

- Available 18-inch black forged BBS wheels.

2021 Mazda 6

2021 Mazda 6 Carbon Edition 2021 Mazda 6 Carbon Edition 2021 Mazda 6 Carbon Edition

- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- Standard 8.0-inch touchscreen.

- Available Carbon Edition.

2021 Mazda CX-30

- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- Three-year trial to Mazda Connected Services and six months of in-car wi-fi.

- Standard 8.8-inch display screen.

2021 Mazda CX-5

- A 10.3-inch display screen replaces a 7.0-inch screen from the 2020 model.

- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- Three-year trial to Mazda Connected Services.

- Carbon Edition trim.

2021 Mazda CX-9

- A 10.3-inch display screen replaces a 7.0-inch screen from the 2020 model.

- Standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

- Three-year trial to Mazda Connected Services with three months of in-car wi-fi.

- Carbon Edition trim.

Carryover

2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata

2021 Mazda CX-3