GM, Nikola announce tie-up; Nissan Z sports car teased; VW electric crossover interior detailed: What's New @ The Car Connection

Volkswagen crossover teaser

Volkswagen crossover teaser

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
September 8, 2020

General Motors, Nikola announce partnership that will include electric pickup truck

The planned alliance includes a GM-built pickup that Nikola will sell in 2022.

Hyundai, Kia recall 591,000 vehicles for possible brake issues that could lead to fire

The automaker says faulty anti-lock brake systems could leak and cause an electrical short.

Volkswagen hints at small crossover coming next month

The automaker released a new image for an upcoming crossover smaller than the Tiguan that will debut next month.

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for Z35 Nissan Z sports car prototype

Teaser for Z35 Nissan Z sports car prototype

Teaser video shows more of new Nissan Z sports car ahead of Sept. 15 reveal, including likely manual

The new video hints that the iconic sports car will offer a manual transmission and updated looks inspired by an older Z.

2022 Volkswagen ID 6 spy shots: Production version of ID Roomzz concept spotted

The big, all-electric crossover may arrive in the U.S. and compete with the Tesla Model X.

2023 BMW X1 spy shots: Handsome redesign coming for compact crossover

BMW may revise its smallest crossover with an upmarket look soon.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 interior

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 interior

VW ID.4 electric crossover: "Feel-good lounge" interior maximizes space, simplifies interface

The images show a large central touchscreen and digital instrument cluster along with a higher seating position compared to the related electric hatchback.

Some 2020-2021 BMW and Mini plug-in hybrids under recall, sales stop for battery issue

BMW issued a recall for newer plug-in hybrid models with welding beads that may have been left in some batteries.

For Wrangler 4xe, Jeep plans to build solar-powered chargers on off-road trail

For new owners of its plug-in hybrid Wrangler, Jeep is offering an incentive to take those SUVs off-road.

