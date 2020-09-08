GM, Nikola announce tie-up; Nissan Z sports car teased; VW electric crossover interior detailed: What's New @ The Car Connection

General Motors, Nikola announce partnership that will include electric pickup truck

The planned alliance includes a GM-built pickup that Nikola will sell in 2022.

Hyundai, Kia recall 591,000 vehicles for possible brake issues that could lead to fire

The automaker says faulty anti-lock brake systems could leak and cause an electrical short.

Volkswagen hints at small crossover coming next month

The automaker released a new image for an upcoming crossover smaller than the Tiguan that will debut next month.

From Motor Authority:

Teaser for Z35 Nissan Z sports car prototype

Teaser video shows more of new Nissan Z sports car ahead of Sept. 15 reveal, including likely manual

The new video hints that the iconic sports car will offer a manual transmission and updated looks inspired by an older Z.

2022 Volkswagen ID 6 spy shots: Production version of ID Roomzz concept spotted

The big, all-electric crossover may arrive in the U.S. and compete with the Tesla Model X.

2023 BMW X1 spy shots: Handsome redesign coming for compact crossover

BMW may revise its smallest crossover with an upmarket look soon.



From Green Car Reports:

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 interior

VW ID.4 electric crossover: "Feel-good lounge" interior maximizes space, simplifies interface

The images show a large central touchscreen and digital instrument cluster along with a higher seating position compared to the related electric hatchback.

Some 2020-2021 BMW and Mini plug-in hybrids under recall, sales stop for battery issue

BMW issued a recall for newer plug-in hybrid models with welding beads that may have been left in some batteries.

For Wrangler 4xe, Jeep plans to build solar-powered chargers on off-road trail

For new owners of its plug-in hybrid Wrangler, Jeep is offering an incentive to take those SUVs off-road.