Hyundai, Kia recall 591,000 vehicles for possible brake issues that could lead to fire

Hyundai and Kia will recall more than 591,000 sedans and crossovers for a faulty anti-lock braking system that can cause an electrical short, which may lead to a fire, the automakers reported to federal safety officials last month.

Hyundai announced it will recall 151,205 2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport crossovers and Kia announced it will recall 283,803 2013-2015 Kia Optima sedans and 156,567 2013-2015 Kia Sorento crossovers. The affected vehicles were made between June 2013 and May 2015 at Kia's manufacturing plant in Georgia.

At issue is a hydraulic valve within the cars' anti-lock braking systems (ABS) that can leak brake fluid and cause an electrical short within the system, which increases the risk of a fire within the engine compartment. Kia and Hyundai said they are aware of 23 engine fires that are related to the issue but did not report any injuries.

Both automakers said defective systems can warn drivers with illuminated ABS lights, check engine lights, odors of burning or melted plastics, or smoke from the engine compartment.

Kia and Hyundai said they will notify affected owners to bring their cars into dealerships beginning in October. There, dealers will inspect the vehicles and replace defective ABS modules for free. To see if your vehicle is affected, go to the NHTSA's recall website or call Hyundai's customer service at 855-371-9460 or Kia's customer service line at 800-333-4542.