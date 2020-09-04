What's New for 2021: Toyota

Toyota's aging but robust product line gets a darkened cosmetic makeover called Nightshade for 2021, as well as more standard safety features. Android smartphone users, rejoice—Toyota finally has begun implementing Android Auto compatibility on select vehicles, including the 2021 Toyota Corolla compact sedan and hatchback, 2021 Toyota Avalon full-size sedan, 2021 Toyota Prius hybrid and Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, and the best-selling RAV4 compact crossover.

The Nightshade Edition that blackens wheels, door handles, mirror caps, and other elements expands from the Sienna and Camry to the Corolla, Avalon, and C-HR, as well as all of Toyota's old truck-based models, including the 4Runner, Sequoia, Tacoma, and Tundra. Toyota's comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems goes 2.0 and grows in sophistication and model offerings. Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 comes standard with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and automatic high beams, and lane tracing assist that helps steer the car for short intervals.

Here's a look at model by model changes for 2021, ranging from the new 2021 Toyota Venza hybrid crossover to the 2021 Toyota Tundra pickup truck.

Cars

2021 Toyota Avalon

- Standard Android Auto compatibility offered alongside Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa.

- Comes with available all-wheel drive.

- XSE Nightshade Edition features 19-inch black wheels, black door handles, antenna, and window trim.

2021 Toyota Camry

- New front grille design, vent accents, wheel designs; interior gets up to an 9.0-inch touchscreen.

- Upgraded standard safety system (TSS 2.5+) with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, as well as left turn stopping, and automatic emergency steering.

- New XSE Hybrid trim.

2021 Toyota Corolla

- Standard Android Auto compatibility offered alongside Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa.

- Two more rear airbags.

- Apex Edition with lighter 18-inch wheels, lower ride height, retuned suspension.

- Hatchback comes with available inflator kit that removes spare tire for 6.0 more cubic feet of cargo volume to 23 cubic feet total.

2021 Toyota Mirai

- Redesigned fuel cell vehicle is lower, longer, and wider than first generation.

- Upgraded powertrain on rear-wheel-drive platform targeting a 30% increase in driving range.

- More safety and convenience features.

2021 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime plug-in hybrid

- Standard Android Auto compatibility offered alongside Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa.

- Upgraded standard safety system (TSS 2.0) with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control that can go down to a stop and restart.

2021 Toyota Sienna Platinum

2021 Toyota Sienna

- Redesigned minivan comes with standard hybrid engine that makes 243 hp and targets 33 mpg combined.

- Available all-wheel drive.

- Nine-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility.

- Standard safety equipment includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, automatic high beams, a rear-seat reminder, and blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts.

2021 Toyota Supra

- Power boost from 335 horsepower to 382 hp on the 3.0-liter turbo-6.

- Limited-run A91 Edition with exclusive colors, black wheels, Alcantara leather interior.

- New 255-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 8-speed automatic and 0-60 mph time of 5.0 seconds.

Crossover SUVs

2021 Toyota C-HR

- Upgraded standard safety system (TSS 2.0) with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control that can go down to a stop and restart.

- XLE Nightshade Edition features 18-inch black wheels, black door handles, antenna, and window trim.

2021 Toyota RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime

- Hybrid gets mid-grade XLE Premium

- RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid is the most powerful RAV4 with 302-hp powertrain with 2.5-liter inline-4 and a motor on each axle for all-wheel drive with an EPA-estimated 42 miles of electric range.

2021 Toyota Venza

- New hybrid crossover SUV with all-wheel drive and an estimated 39 mpg combined.

- Lexus-like style and interior refinement.

- Built for comfort, not for speed.

- Standard safety system (TSS 2.0) with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, traffic sign recognition, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control that can go down to a stop and restart.

2021 Toyota Highlander

- Standard LED headlights.

- Upgraded standard safety system (TSS 2.5+) with automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, as well as left turn stopping, and automatic emergency steering.

- Sporty XSE appearance trim with 20-inch wheels and black trim accents.

2021 Toyota 4Runner

- Standard LED headlights and fog lights.

- Trail Special Edition with built-in cooler, Yakima LoadWarrior cargo basket, 17-inch TRD Off-Road wheels.

- TRD Pro gets 17-inch alloy wheels and available Lunar Rock paint.

2021 Toyota Sequoia

- Nightshade Special Edition with 20-inch black wheels, dark trim pieces, black leather seats.

2021 Toyota Land Cruiser is a carryover.

Trucks

2021 Toyota Tacoma

- Trail Special Edition with lockable bed storage, 120-V bed outlet, 16-inch TRD Off-Road wheels and Kevlar all-terrain tires.

- Nightshade Special Edition with 18-inch black wheels, dark trim pieces, black leather seats.

2021 Toyota Tundra

- Trail Special Edition with lockable bed storage, 18-inch alloy wheels.

- Nightshade Special Edition with 20-inch black wheels, dark trim pieces, black leather seats.