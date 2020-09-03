Buy a car
What's New for 2021: Hyundai

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
September 3, 2020

Hyundai ramps up the sporty N Line trim across its 2021 sedans, while its crossover SUVs mostly carry over without big changes. The South Korean brand still offers the industry's best warranty and complimentary scheduled service for three years or 36,000 miles.

The redesigned 2021 Hyundai Elantra compact sedan highlights the brand's most significant changes for the next model year, and the N Line trim extends to the Elantra and Sonata mid-size sedan. The Elantra GT and GT N Line hatchbacks have been discontinued for 2021 in favor of small crossover SUVs such as the new 2021 Hyundai Venue and 2021 Hyundai Kona. 

Here's what's new and what's not from Hyundai for the 2021 model year:

2021 Hyundai Elantra

- Redesigned to be longer, lower, wider, and with more rear leg room.

- Available in SE, SEL, Limited, and N Line trims.

- N Line has stiffer chassis, retuned suspension, larger brakes, 18-inch wheels.

- N Line uses 201-horsepower 1.6-liter turbo-4 with a standard 6-speed manual or available 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

2021 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

- First hybrid for the compact sedan.

- Powered by 139-hp 1.6-liter inline-4 with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

- Estimated 50 mpg combined.

no title

2021 Hyundai Sonata

- Mid-size sedan gets N Line, details expected later in 2020.  

- 6-way power-adjustable passenger seat comes standard.

2021 Hyundai Veloster 

- Veloster N comes standard with Performance package.

- Veloster N comes with 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission; 6-speed manual still available.

- New standard safety features on N include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and driver attention monitor. 

no title

2021 Hyundai Kona

- New Night Edition with 1.6-liter turbo-4, 18-inch black alloy wheels, and other black elements inside and out. 

2021 Hyundai Palisade

- New top Calligraphy trim

Carryover:

- 2021 Hyundai Ioniq

- 2021 Hyundai Venue (6-speed manual discontinued)

- 2021 Hyundai Tucson

- 2021 Hyundai Nexo

