2021 Kia Seltos revisited, 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class previewed, Lucid makes big promises: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: The 2021 Kia Seltos SX puts style with substance

The 2021 Kia Seltos small crossover cuts an attractive shape near the boxy Kia Soul, but the uprated powertrain might not be worth the upcharge.

2021 Mazda 6 sedan adds standard Apple CarPlay, bumps price to $25,270

The 2021 Mazda 6 mid-size sedan gets more standard features and a new Carbon Edition trim line.

2021 Subaru Forester review

With a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, the 2021 Subaru Forester puts its best foot forward in value.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Preview: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan hurtles into the future of driver assistance

The new flagship sedan barrels into a new decade with a focus on driver-assistance tech.

2021 Nissan Frontier spy shots: Long overdue redesign on the way

Nissan's mid-size pickup will sport a fresh face and a powertrain that was new for 2020.

Ram 1500 TRX-based Hennessey Mammoth 6x6 revealed with 1,200-plus-hp Hellephant engine

Hennessey Performance Engineering will build three Ram 1500 TRX-based Mammoth 6x6 pickups with 1,200-horsepower Hellephant engines.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Volkswagen ID 3 production at plane in Zwickau, Germany

Study: EVs will still cost more to make, even after batteries get much cheaper

A new study suggests that even with falling battery prices, EVs could be about 9% more expensive to make.

Lucid Air: The world’s quickest production sedan, electric or not?

Startup automaker Lucid is making big promises for its upcoming sedan.

Report: Ford sees "insufficient scale" for its own battery factory to make sense

Ford projects that it won't sell enough EVs to make supplying its own batteries profitable anytime soon.