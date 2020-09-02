2021 Mazda 6 sedan adds standard Apple CarPlay, bumps price to $25,270

Mazda continues its march into the premium segment with the higher trim levels in the 2021 Mazda 6 mid-size sedan. The base price of $25,270 including mandatory destination fee represents an increase of $225 over the 2020 model year.

All models increase $225, except for the top Signature trim that jumps $350 to cost $36,695, which is almost as much as the 2020 Cadillac CT5 and redesigned 2021 Acura TLX. Slotted beneath the Signature trim is the new Carbon Edition cosmetic upgrade Mazda has rolled out in 2021 CX-5 and CX-9 crossover SUVs.

All 2021 Mazda 6 are well-equipped with standard safety features such as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and adaptive cruise control. Standard convenience features include an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple Car Play and Android Auto compatibility, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, remote entry and ignition, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and LED headlights and taillights. Powered by a 187-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4 with a 6-speed automatic transmission in front-wheel drive only, the 2021 Mazda 6 starts off with 17-inch wheels.

At $27,870, the Touring model adds to the base Sport trim synthetic leather seats, heated front seats, power-adjustable driver's seat, sunroof, and 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

The Grand Touring model starts the price and power hike for the Mazda 6. For $30,970, it comes standard with a 250-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 rated for premium fuel. It comes with wireless Apple CarPlay for the first time, an 11-speaker Bose sound system, and paddle shifters.

The 2021 Grand Touring Reserve supplements the turbo-4 with more creature comforts for $33,470. Adaptive headlights, head-up display, leather seats that are cooled, heated steering wheel and rear seats, power-folding mirrors, and power front seats.

2021 Mazda 6 Carbon Edition 2021 Mazda 6 Carbon Edition 2021 Mazda 6 Carbon Edition

New for 2021, the $33,745 Carbon Edition adds to the GT Reserve trim distinct styling with gray paint, 19-inch black alloy wheels, black rear spoiler, black mirror caps, and an interior with red leather seats with black stitching.

At the top of the line is the Signature trim for $36,695. It comes with nappa leather upholstery, wood trim, a surround-view camera system, and other distinct elements.

Built in Japan, the 2021 Mazda 6 goes on sale later in September.