2021 Ram 1500 reviewed, 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost previewed, EV rules will wait: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Ram 1500

2021 Ram 1500

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
September 1, 2020

2021 Ram 1500 full review

Ram's venerable full-sizer nets a 6.0 TCC Rating thanks to its spacious cabin and relatively good safety scorecard.

Also: See our full reviews of the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2021 Jeep Cherokee, 2021 Jeep Wrangler, 2021 Jeep Renegade, and 2021 Chrysler 300.

Ram recalling more than 189,000 pickup trucks for faulty floor mats

The truckmaker said adjustable pedals may not clear some floor mats.

2021 Dodge Charger commands $31,490 to start, tallies more than $80,000 for top Hellcat

The muscle sedan is back this year with a fire-breathing top model that makes nearly 800 horsepower.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost

Preview: 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost trims its sails for an era of “post-opulence”

The new sedan from the exclusive automaker pares down its extreme luxury for a more contemporary look.

Nissan to preview new Z sports car Sept. 15 with prototype

Nissan will tease fans this month with a sneak peek of its heavily anticipated sports car.

First drive review: 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio's still a bad boy despite finishing school

We take a look at the updated spicy Italian crossover from Alfa Romeo.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E

EVs and hybrids get an extension to meet US noise-making requirements

Automakers will get six more months to comply with mandated noise requirements for electrified vehicles.

Toyota Lunar Cruiser could take hydrogen fuel-cell tech to the moon

It's a Land Cruiser, but for the moon.

How to get more Level 2 EV charging flexibility without costly electrical work

Two products offer flexible ways for multiple EVs to charge at home without costly installations.

