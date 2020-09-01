Ram recalling more than 189,000 pickup trucks for faulty floor mats

More than 189,000 2019-2020 Ram 1500 pickups will be recalled for faulty all-weather floor mats that may not clear adjustable gas and brake pedals in those trucks, the automaker announced last week.

More than 160,000 trucks in the U.S. are affected by the recall, and additional trucks were sold in Mexico, Canada, and overseas. More than 43,000 factory-installed floor mats will be recalled as well.

Ram said in a notice that it's unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the defect. The truckmaker also said that all of its trucks are fitted with a brake-throttle override system that can detect simultaneous application of the gas and brake pedals, and override those inputs. The truck will apply only the brake in those situations in an effort to prevent unintended acceleration.

Owners of affected models will receive notices to bring their vehicles to dealerships to be fixed for free. Dealers will modify existing mats or replace those mats.

If affected truck owners aren't able to immediately visit a dealership Ram advises them to remove those floor mats, pending replacement.