Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

Ram recalling more than 189,000 pickup trucks for faulty floor mats

2020 Ram 1500

2020 Ram 1500

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
September 1, 2020

More than 189,000 2019-2020 Ram 1500 pickups will be recalled for faulty all-weather floor mats that may not clear adjustable gas and brake pedals in those trucks, the automaker announced last week.

More than 160,000 trucks in the U.S. are affected by the recall, and additional trucks were sold in Mexico, Canada, and overseas. More than 43,000 factory-installed floor mats will be recalled as well.

Ram said in a notice that it's unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the defect. The truckmaker also said that all of its trucks are fitted with a brake-throttle override system that can detect simultaneous application of the gas and brake pedals, and override those inputs. The truck will apply only the brake in those situations in an effort to prevent unintended acceleration.

Owners of affected models will receive notices to bring their vehicles to dealerships to be fixed for free. Dealers will modify existing mats or replace those mats.

If affected truck owners aren't able to immediately visit a dealership Ram advises them to remove those floor mats, pending replacement.

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Lexus RX crossover SUV costs $46,095, adds Black Line edition 2021 Lexus RX crossover SUV costs $46,095, adds Black Line edition
Review update: 2020 Toyota Prius Prime excels at efficiency, little else Review update: 2020 Toyota Prius Prime excels at efficiency, little else
2021 Lexus GX 460 SUV lumbers on with new luxury perks for $54,395 to start 2021 Lexus GX 460 SUV lumbers on with new luxury perks for $54,395 to start
Kia Stinger previewed with new engine, new looks–and it's coming to US Kia Stinger previewed with new engine, new looks–and it's coming to US
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.