2021 Dodge Charger commands $31,490 to start, tallies more than $80,000 for top Hellcat

Bragging rights for America's lone muscle sedan won't be cheap for the 2021 model year.

On Monday, Dodge announced that the upcoming 2021 Charger four-door sedan will cost more than $30,000 in base trim and run up past $80,000 for this year's new SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody.

Base trims of the sedan are mostly unchanged from last year—same goes for the price. A 2021 Charger SXT with rear-wheel drive will cost $31,490, including the mandatory destination charge, and that's identical to last year's price. Adding all-wheel drive drives that price up $3,600. The 2021 Charger GT will cost $33,490 and $36,490 for rear- and all-wheel drive sedans, respectively, which are the same prices as last year as well.

The SXT and GT trims are powered exclusively by a 3.6-liter V-6 that makes up to 300 horsepower and is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Base Charger SXTs are equipped with 17-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and cloth upholstery. The GT models upgrade to 20-inch wheels, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, more available options, and exterior accents.

The gateway V-8 for Charger shoppers is the R/T, which costs $38,490, including destination, an increase of $500 over the 2020 version. It pairs a 370-hp 5.7-liter V-8 to an 8-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive, and offers more performance upgrades, available leather upholstery, and 20-inch wheels.

The performance V-8s begin with the Scat Pack's 6.4-liter V-8 that makes 485 hp and bumps the cost to $42,590, which is an increase of $600 over last year's version. A widebody version of the Charger Scat Pack is available again this year, and it costs $5,500 more.

The Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody cost $71,490 and $80,090, respectively. They use a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that makes 717 hp and 797 hp, respectively, and rocket the four-door sedan to 60 mph in less than four seconds.

The 2021 Charger will arrive in dealers early next year.