Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

2021 Dodge Charger commands $31,490 to start, tallies more than $80,000 for top Hellcat

2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 31, 2020

Bragging rights for America's lone muscle sedan won't be cheap for the 2021 model year.

On Monday, Dodge announced that the upcoming 2021 Charger four-door sedan will cost more than $30,000 in base trim and run up past $80,000 for this year's new SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody.

Base trims of the sedan are mostly unchanged from last year—same goes for the price. A 2021 Charger SXT with rear-wheel drive will cost $31,490, including the mandatory destination charge, and that's identical to last year's price. Adding all-wheel drive drives that price up $3,600. The 2021 Charger GT will cost $33,490 and $36,490 for rear- and all-wheel drive sedans, respectively, which are the same prices as last year as well.

The SXT and GT trims are powered exclusively by a 3.6-liter V-6 that makes up to 300 horsepower and is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Base Charger SXTs are equipped with 17-inch wheels, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and cloth upholstery. The GT models upgrade to 20-inch wheels, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, more available options, and exterior accents.

The gateway V-8 for Charger shoppers is the R/T, which costs $38,490, including destination, an increase of $500 over the 2020 version. It pairs a 370-hp 5.7-liter V-8 to an 8-speed automatic and rear-wheel drive, and offers more performance upgrades, available leather upholstery, and 20-inch wheels.

The performance V-8s begin with the Scat Pack's 6.4-liter V-8 that makes 485 hp and bumps the cost to $42,590, which is an increase of $600 over last year's version. A widebody version of the Charger Scat Pack is available again this year, and it costs $5,500 more.

The Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody and SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody cost $71,490 and $80,090, respectively. They use a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 that makes 717 hp and 797 hp, respectively, and rocket the four-door sedan to 60 mph in less than four seconds.

The 2021 Charger will arrive in dealers early next year.

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Lexus GX 460 SUV lumbers on with new luxury perks for $54,395 to start 2021 Lexus GX 460 SUV lumbers on with new luxury perks for $54,395 to start
2021 Lexus RX crossover SUV costs $46,095, adds Black Line edition 2021 Lexus RX crossover SUV costs $46,095, adds Black Line edition
Kia Stinger previewed with new engine, new looks–and it's coming to US Kia Stinger previewed with new engine, new looks–and it's coming to US
Review update: 2020 Toyota Prius Prime excels at efficiency, little else Review update: 2020 Toyota Prius Prime excels at efficiency, little else
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.