2021 Toyota Tacoma reviewed, 2020 Audi A6 Allroad driven, police fleet BMW i3s: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Toyota Tacoma full review

Two new special editions highlight the changes for Toyota's venerable mid-size pickup, which earns a 5.0 TCC Rating.



Volvo XC60 SUV recalled for loose wipers

More than 87,000 2018-2020 Volvo XC60 crossovers will be recalled for wipers that weren't properly tightened.

New Android update will add more compatible devices for wireless Android Auto

The software update will add wireless compatibility to phones from Motorola, LG, and Nokia.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Audi A6 Allroad

First drive review: 2020 Audi A6 Allroad cures the crossover blues

After more than 1,000 miles in the luxe wagon, we learned it's the antidote to crossover same-ness.

Gracious Grand Prix: Door cam spies kid on driveway, so owner adds racetrack

A homeowner discovered a child was using his driveway as a racetrack when he wasn't home—then he did something about it.

More powerful Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid on the way

Execs at Porsche say a plug-in Panamera is on the way with more power than before.

From Green Car Reports:

Los Angeles takes delivery of BMW i3 BEVs for LAPD use - 2016

Used BMW i3 police cars offered up in LA: Electric-car deal or not?

The prices for the small, electric cars are lower than others on the market, but is it a good buy?

Deliver-E electric van is a modern counterpoint to Bollinger's other vehicles

The automaker says the electric van will be produced in 2022 and shares components with its other vehicles.

California approves $437M utility-based program: 38,000 new EV chargers over 5 years

The state's public-utility oversight commission approved the plan ahead of the state's ambitious goal of 5 million zero-emissions vehicles on the road by 2030.