Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

New Android update will add more compatible devices for wireless Android Auto

Wireless Android Auto compatibility

Wireless Android Auto compatibility

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 31, 2020

Google's upcoming update for Android phones will let more drivers use wireless compatibility software with more vehicle infotainment systems, the software developer announced this month.

The update to the developer's site was spotted by 9to5Google.

When Android 11 is released for the smartphones, the operating system will connect more phones to more infotainment systems, which was previously only accessible via some Samsung or Google Pixel phones. Now, Google says all Android devices using Android 11 and enabled with a 5-ghz wi-fi connection can connect to wireless Android Auto.

That includes phones from Motorola, LG, Nokia, and more that haven't been compatible with those systems. Few automakers offer wireless Android Auto (or Apple CarPlay) compatibility, but it is rolling out to more cars for 2021. So far, some Hyundai and Kia models include the software (although it varies by screen size and model), and BMW and Ford have announced wireless compatibility for this year in some of their models. 

Researchers and safety officials have been mixed on smartphone integration systems such as Android Auto. In a 2018 study, AAA concluded that while Android Auto and Apple CarPlay may be easier for drivers to use compared to automaker's native infotainment software systems, the cognitive demands placed on drivers still qualify as "moderately high."

Wireless Apple CarPlay has been in use by automakers such as BMW since 2017, although mainstream automakers such as Hyundai, Ford, and General Motors have only recently started offering wireless compatibility.

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Review update: 2020 Toyota Prius Prime excels at efficiency, little else Review update: 2020 Toyota Prius Prime excels at efficiency, little else
2021 Lexus RX crossover SUV costs $46,095, adds Black Line edition 2021 Lexus RX crossover SUV costs $46,095, adds Black Line edition
Kia Stinger previewed with new engine, new looks–and it's coming to US Kia Stinger previewed with new engine, new looks–and it's coming to US
2021 Lexus GX 460 SUV lumbers on with new luxury perks for $54,395 to start 2021 Lexus GX 460 SUV lumbers on with new luxury perks for $54,395 to start
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.