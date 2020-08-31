Buy a car
Volvo XC60 SUV recalled for loose wipers

2020 Volvo XC60

2020 Volvo XC60

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 31, 2020

Volvo is recalling the 2018-2020 XC60 mid-size crossover SUV for improperly tightened nuts on the windshield wipers, the automaker announced last week.

There wasn't enough torque applied to the nut on the wiper arms at the factory, which caused "poor fixation," Volvo said. The wiper arm could loosen over time, impairing vision, and increasing the risk of a crash. In addition to poor visibility with the wipers on, the issue can be detected by an unusual noise of the loose wiper hitting the hood. 

The recall affects all 87,226 XC60 manufactured between May 20, 2017 through May 25, 2020.

The 2020 Volvo XC60 was recalled earlier in March because the automatic emergency braking system may not engage. Recalls for 2018 models includes missing nuts that can destabilize front seats due in a crash, liftgate arms that could separate, and a missing GPS locator.    

The Volvo XC60 luxury crossover SUV competes with the Acura RDX, Cadillac XT5, Lincoln Nautilus, and Audi Q5, among others. 

Volvo will notify owners by October 26 and dealers will tighten the nuts holding the wiper arms for no charge. Owners may contact Volvo customer service at 1-866-870-2046 or visit Volvo's recall site. Volvo's number for this recall is R10044.

