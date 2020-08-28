2021 Lexus RX crossover SUV costs $46,095, adds Black Line edition

Lexus' bestselling crossover SUV will cost $920 more in 2021 than it did last year, but it adds more standard safety equipment to its long list of active safety features, the automaker announced Thursday.

New for 2021, the RX 350 and RX 450h F Sport models can be had with a limited edition Black Line trim with 20-inch black wheels, a dark grille surround, and black seats with white accents and blue stitching. A two-piece Zero Halliburton luggage set is available. Only 1,000 Black Line units will be sold, 750 of the RX 350 and 250 of the 450h. The cosmetic upgrade costs $685 on top of the F Sport models.

The 2021 Lexus RX 350 will start at $46,095, including mandatory destination charges, for a front-wheel-drive, five-seat crossover. All-wheel drive adds $1,400 to that price.

Those models include 18-inch wheels, synthetic leather upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, six USB chargers, an 8.0-inch display for infotainment including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and active safety features such as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts are newly standard for all crossovers this year.

Base crossovers are powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 that makes 295 horsepower that's paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The RX 350 F Sport, which adds sporty accents including 20-inch wheels and unique upholstery, will cost $49,575 for front-wheel-drive versions and all-wheel drive costs $1,400 more.

Handling upgrades, which were part of the "Performance package" last year, are available on F Sport models this year. Those add adaptive dampers, heated and cooled front seats, and a heated steering wheel and cost $51,975 for front-wheel-drive models and $53,375 for all-wheel-drive versions.

A long-wheelbase RX 350L is available again this year and adds a short third row of seats to the rear. It's smaller than most three-row crossovers that Lexus competes against, including the Acura MDX and Buick Enclave. The three-row 2021 RX 350L costs $48,925 with front-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive adds $1,400.

2021 Lexus RX

The RX 450h is the hybrid version of the RX crossover and it's powered by a 3.5-liter V-6 and electric motors to make 308 hp. It's all-wheel drive only, and the EPA rates it at 29 mpg combined, compared to the RX 350's 21 mpg combined with all-wheel drive. The RX 450h costs $47,745 in base spec, $52,225 for F Sport models, $54,545 for F Sport with an upgraded suspension, or $52,135 for the three-row RX 450h.

Lexus offers luxury packages for three-row RX crossovers that costs $6,000 more and adds 20-inch wheels, wood trim, a heated steering wheel, semi-aniline leather upholstery, and rear sunshades. A navigation system is available for all crossovers and upgrades the 8.0-inch display to a 12.3-inch touchscreen.

The 2021 Lexus RX will go on sale later this year.