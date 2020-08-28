2021 Subaru Outback overview, car detailer's pro tips, 2020 GLB250 review: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Subaru Outback review

With a TCC Rating of 6.8 out of 10, the 2021 Subaru Outback wins the crossover-wagon wars thanks to exceptional safety.

2021 Lexus GX 460 SUV lumbers on with new luxury perks for $54,395 to start

The 2021 Lexus GX 460 might be the most unintentionally hardcore off-road SUV on sale. Just kick your boots off before you enter, please?

Kia Stinger previewed with new engine, new looks–and it's coming to US

An updated version of the Kia Stinger performance sedan comes with a new mid-grade turbocharged engine.

From Motor Authority:

How to detail your car like a pro: A step-by-step guide to paint correction and protection

Detailing your car encompasses cleaning it with a clay bar, buffing and correcting the clear coat, then polishing it to make it shine like new.

Take a bow: Mercedes calls it quits with S-Class Coupe and S-Class Cabriolet after 2021

The two-door S-Class variants are on their way out but a new, roomier SL-Class will help fill the void.

Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo launch pushed back to early 2021

Strong demand for the Taycan sedan means Porsche will hold back the car's wagon variant a little while longer.

From Green Car Reports:

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 - Portland, OR

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB250 drive review: The one that should have been electric

The Mercedes-Benz GLB isn't an EV, but with the B-Class Electric in mind we couldn't help but wonder: "What if?"

Chevy Corvette engineers moved to EV team at GM

An engineering shuffle will put several of the company's engineers who were exclusive to Corvette on task developing high-performance EVs.

Matthew Dear song remixes Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car sounds

Detroit-area electronic music artist Matthew Dear helps process the sounds of the Mustang Mach-E into his own new single.