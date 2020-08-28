Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

2021 Lexus GX 460 SUV lumbers on with new luxury perks for $54,395 to start

2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
2021 Lexus GX 460
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 28, 2020

The 2021 Lexus GX 460 might be the most unintentionally hardcore off-road SUV on sale. Just kick your boots off before you enter, please?

The three-row luxury hauler will return for 2021 largely unchanged from the year before, with just a handful of new packages to complement the stout drivetrain underneath. It'll cost at least $54,395, including mandatory destination charges, when it goes on sale later this year.

The Lexus GX 460 has found a following with off-road luxury-looking SUV buyers, in part, because of its rugged hardware from the automaker's corporate parent. The Lexus GX 460 is powered by a 301-horsepower 4.6-liter V-8 shifted through a 6-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive. Along with the Toyota Land Cruiser-based LX 570, the GX 460 is one of two Lexus SUVs powered by a V-8 and full-time four-wheel drive. It's fitting, because overseas the GX is offered as a Land Cruiser Prado, which trades on the SUV's perceived toughness.

That doesn't bode well for efficiency, though. The EPA rates the GX 460 at 15 mpg city, 19 highway, 16 combined, which is low among rivals such as the 2021 GMC Yukon and 2020 Infiniti QX80.

Lexus heaps luxury equipment onto the GX's blocky frame. On top of standard leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, four USB ports, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen, the GX offers a unique active suspension system that pushes wayward wheels toward the ground for better off-roading and cornering stability. Available adaptive dampers go further for a smoother ride.

2021 Lexus GX 460

2021 Lexus GX 460

Offered in base, Premium or the $65,660 Luxury trim, the GX can be optioned with softer leather upholstery, a premium audio system, 19-inch wheels, heated wood steering wheel, and heated and cooled front seats. All trims are equipped with active safety features that include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warnings.

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Lexus GX 460 SUV lumbers on with new luxury perks for $54,395 to start 2021 Lexus GX 460 SUV lumbers on with new luxury perks for $54,395 to start
Kia Stinger previewed with new engine, new looks–and it's coming to US Kia Stinger previewed with new engine, new looks–and it's coming to US
2021 Kia Seltos crossover aces crash-test ratings, falls short of awards 2021 Kia Seltos crossover aces crash-test ratings, falls short of awards
Review update: 2020 Toyota Prius Prime excels at efficiency, little else Review update: 2020 Toyota Prius Prime excels at efficiency, little else
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.