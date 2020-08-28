2021 Lexus GX 460 SUV lumbers on with new luxury perks for $54,395 to start

The 2021 Lexus GX 460 might be the most unintentionally hardcore off-road SUV on sale. Just kick your boots off before you enter, please?

The three-row luxury hauler will return for 2021 largely unchanged from the year before, with just a handful of new packages to complement the stout drivetrain underneath. It'll cost at least $54,395, including mandatory destination charges, when it goes on sale later this year.

The Lexus GX 460 has found a following with off-road luxury-looking SUV buyers, in part, because of its rugged hardware from the automaker's corporate parent. The Lexus GX 460 is powered by a 301-horsepower 4.6-liter V-8 shifted through a 6-speed automatic transmission and full-time four-wheel drive. Along with the Toyota Land Cruiser-based LX 570, the GX 460 is one of two Lexus SUVs powered by a V-8 and full-time four-wheel drive. It's fitting, because overseas the GX is offered as a Land Cruiser Prado, which trades on the SUV's perceived toughness.

That doesn't bode well for efficiency, though. The EPA rates the GX 460 at 15 mpg city, 19 highway, 16 combined, which is low among rivals such as the 2021 GMC Yukon and 2020 Infiniti QX80.

Lexus heaps luxury equipment onto the GX's blocky frame. On top of standard leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, four USB ports, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen, the GX offers a unique active suspension system that pushes wayward wheels toward the ground for better off-roading and cornering stability. Available adaptive dampers go further for a smoother ride.

2021 Lexus GX 460

Offered in base, Premium or the $65,660 Luxury trim, the GX can be optioned with softer leather upholstery, a premium audio system, 19-inch wheels, heated wood steering wheel, and heated and cooled front seats. All trims are equipped with active safety features that include automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane departure warnings.