2020 Toyota Prius Prime tested, 2021 Nissan GT-R returns, ID.4 targets RAV4: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 Toyota Prius Prime excels at efficiency, little else
The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid continues to maximize fuel efficiency, but the Toyota RAV4 Prime and other plug-in crossover SUVs are more compelling.
2021 Kia Seltos crossover aces crash-test ratings, falls short of awards
The 2021 Kia Seltos subcompact crossover withstands crash tests, but lacks standard headlights to earn it a TSP award from the IIHS.
We’re not sure how the Dodge Charger gets stronger as it gets older. Maybe ask The Rock?
From Motor Authority:
2021 Nissan GT-R Nismo
2021 Nissan GT-R preview: Track Edition gone but Bayside Blue remains
After last year's 50th anniversary celebrations for the nameplate, Nissan's GT-R enters the 2021 model year with few changes.
Prototypes for Mercedes-Benz's next-generation SL-Class have started testing on public roads.
2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS spy shots: New option for sporty, open-top fun
The Porsche 911's Targa body style is an alternative to the regular convertible, and the upcoming GTS version is the one we'd buy.
From Green Car Reports:
VW ID.4 crossover
VW ID.4 electric crossover will be aimed at RAV4 and CR-V shoppers, not Tesla crowd
VW's sales strategy for its electric compact crossover hinges on a seamless buying process for shoppers, execs say.
Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid detailed for Europe, arriving in early 2021
The Sorento SUV, with a reasonably large 13.8-kwh battery pack, might expand plug-in hybrid capability appeal for Kia.
India's Mahindra announces it will use REE platform for commercial EVs
In-wheel motors and unique wheel-arch packaging distinguish REE's skateboard platform for electric vehicles.
