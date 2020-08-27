2020 Toyota Prius Prime tested, 2021 Nissan GT-R returns, ID.4 targets RAV4: What's New @ The Car Connection

Review update: 2020 Toyota Prius Prime excels at efficiency, little else

The 2020 Toyota Prius Prime plug-in hybrid continues to maximize fuel efficiency, but the Toyota RAV4 Prime and other plug-in crossover SUVs are more compelling.

2021 Kia Seltos crossover aces crash-test ratings, falls short of awards

The 2021 Kia Seltos subcompact crossover withstands crash tests, but lacks standard headlights to earn it a TSP award from the IIHS.

2021 Dodge Charger overview

We’re not sure how the Dodge Charger gets stronger as it gets older. Maybe ask The Rock?

From Motor Authority:

2021 Nissan GT-R Nismo

2021 Nissan GT-R preview: Track Edition gone but Bayside Blue remains

After last year's 50th anniversary celebrations for the nameplate, Nissan's GT-R enters the 2021 model year with few changes.

Prototypes for Mercedes-Benz's next-generation SL-Class have started testing on public roads.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS spy shots: New option for sporty, open-top fun

The Porsche 911's Targa body style is an alternative to the regular convertible, and the upcoming GTS version is the one we'd buy.

From Green Car Reports:

VW ID.4 crossover

VW ID.4 electric crossover will be aimed at RAV4 and CR-V shoppers, not Tesla crowd

VW's sales strategy for its electric compact crossover hinges on a seamless buying process for shoppers, execs say.

Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid detailed for Europe, arriving in early 2021

The Sorento SUV, with a reasonably large 13.8-kwh battery pack, might expand plug-in hybrid capability appeal for Kia.

India's Mahindra announces it will use REE platform for commercial EVs

In-wheel motors and unique wheel-arch packaging distinguish REE's skateboard platform for electric vehicles.