2021 Dodge Durango priced, 2021 Polestar 2 driven, Lucid Air economized: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Dodge Durango ranges from $33,260 to $82,490

The refreshed 2021 Dodge Durango three-row SUV goes from affordable to expensive as quickly as its new 710-horsepower Hellcat model goes to 60 mph.

Review update: The 2020 Nissan Sentra blossoms into a competitor

Revisiting the redesigned 2020 Nissan Sentra reinforces how good the compact sedan has become in both style and handling.

2021 Toyota Corolla review

With a TCC Rating of 6.7 out of 10, the 2021 Toyota Corolla racks up points for value and fuel economy.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Polestar 2

First drive review: 2021 Polestar 2 courses with a different kind of luxury

From behind the wheel of the 2021 Polestar 2 it’s easy to see that this car is different. It’s a $60,000 luxury car, but the materials look like nothing from Audi or a Mercedes-Benz, or even from sister-brand Volvo.

2021 Porsche Panamera preview: Updated range includes new 4S E-Hybrid and Turbo variants

The big German, currently in its second generation, will arrive in updated form next spring as a 2021 model, and we've already tested it as a prototype.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots: New track star spotted for first time

Porsche hasn't even launched its new GT3 based on the 992-generation 911, but the more hardcore GT3 RS variant is already out testing.

From Green Car Reports:

Lucid AIr

Lucid Air will have 113-kwh battery pack, biggest frunk ever, “miniaturized” drivetrain

The Lucid Air electric luxury sedan will be a paragon of energy and space efficiency, and boast a range of more than 500 miles.

Study finds global tipping points for EVs: 31-minute charging, 291 miles of range, $36,000

A set of surveys from 8 countries focused in on the most important factors for EV adoption and found charging, range, and price among them.

Europe is moving at two speeds on EV adoption

Wealthy countries are buying the vast majority of the electric vehicles for Europe—and it has to do with widely varying stimulus programs.