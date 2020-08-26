2021 Dodge Durango ranges from $33,260 to $82,490

The refreshed 2021 Dodge Durango three-row SUV goes from affordable to expensive as quickly as its new 710-horsepower Hellcat model goes to 60 mph. The $33,260 starting price for the 2021 Dodge Durango SXT represents a $970 increase over the 2020 model, but at the top of the raging lineup is the Hellcat model that can reach a top speed of 180 mph and starts at $82,490.

The supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 from the Challenger and Charger muscle cars makes 645 pound-feet of torque. It headlines many updates for this Durango's tenth birthday. Every Durango three-row crossover SUV is refreshed with a sharpened face and an updated interior showcasing an available 10.1-inch touchscreen in place of the standard 7.0-inch touchscreen. Base equipment on the SXT includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, two USB ports, cloth bucket front seats, 18-inch wheels, and seating for five—the base model does not come with a third row.

Dodge has gone all in on being the performance brand for parent company FCA. The muscle car design cues on the SUV include hood scoops and boxy front and back ends. Slimmer LED headlights bookend three grille textures depending on the six available models that consist of base SXT, GT, the R/T towing champ, the luxury-leaning Citadel, and the performance-oriented SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat.

The SRT models come standard with all-wheel drive, which costs $2,600 extra on the other models. Otherwise, buyers get rear-wheel drive. All prices listed include a $1,495 destination fee.

In addition to the exterior updates, all 2021 Durango interiors come with a new three-panel instrument cluster, an available 10.1-inch touchscreen that cants toward the driver, a new center console, and new door panels.

The 2021 Durango GT starts at $37,460, which is also an increase of $970 over the 2020 model. It and the SXT come with a 295-hp 3.6-liter V-6 with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The GT upgrades include 20-inch aluminum wheels, a black mesh grille, and fold and tumble second- and third-row seats.

The R/T trim starts at $49,400, but the biggest difference comes with the R/T Tow N Go Package for $54,392. Consider it SRT lite with the best towing capacity of any mid-size SUV, and better than most full-size SUVs and mid-size trucks: 8,700 pounds. The package comes standard with all-wheel drive, a 360-hp 5.7-liter V-8 making 390 lb-ft of torque, Brembo six-piston brakes grabbing 15-inch vented front rotors, SRT aluminum wheels measuring 20x10 inches, an electronic limited-slip differential, and an SRT-tuned performance exhaust.

The luxury-leaning Citadel trim comes with the V-6 and starts at $49,300. The V-8 is available. The Citadel features three rows of captain's chairs to seat six, and front passengers will be the most comfy in heated thrones covered in nappa leather. The 10.1-inch touchscreen with FCA's Uconnect 5 infotainment system is standard, as are wireless smartphone compatibility, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and active lane control.

The 2021 Durango SRT costs $64,490, same as last year, but it has been eclipsed in performance by the Hellcat, which costs $82,490. The Hellcat's revised front and rear ends result in much more downforce to keep the beast planted as it launches to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and covers the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds. It has all the goodies, ranging from the 10.1-inch touchscreen to launch control and a necessarily massive braking system. Dodge doesn't want you to hem and haw; the Hellcat will only be built for 2021.

Built in Detroit, the 2021 Durango goes on sale later this year, except for the Hellcat. Orders for the Hellcat begin in the fall, but deliveries won't happen until early 2021.