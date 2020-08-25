Buy a car
from the safety of your home.
Connect with our dealer and finance partners through our site and ask for details regarding their at-home car buying services.
  • Video car tours
  • E-transaction: complete paperwork online
  • Vehicle home delivery
  • Enhanced vehicle sanitization
OK

2021 GLA-Class tested, new Batmobile teased, Tesla hints at better energy density: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 25, 2020

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

The smallest and least expensive crossover SUV in the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the 2021 GLA-Class ranges from the entry-level GLA250 to the blood-pumping AMG GLA45. Larger, roomier, and better than 2020, the GLA-Class earns a 6.8 out of 10. 

2021 Mazda CX-5: Small price bump adds larger screen, turbocharged Carbon Edition

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 crossover adds a larger infotainment screen and a special edition trim level. 

Redesigned 2021 Acura TLX sedan gets big price hike

Upgraded and uprated, the 2021 TLX sports at least 272 hp and a 10-speed automatic. 

From Motor Authority:

“The Batman” Batmobile - Photo credit: TheBatRobert/Twitter

“The Batman” Batmobile - Photo credit: TheBatRobert/Twitter

"The Batman" trailer teases new Batmobile

Robert Pattinson's Batmobile features an old-school muscle car look rather than the tank-like design used in other recent Batman films.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe arrives with 603 horsepower, $117,050 price tag

The latest Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe would like a word with your expectations and definitions for a tall-riding luxury crossover SUV. That word is "goodbye." 

2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 63e 4-Door Coupe spy shots: Plug-in hybrid super sedan sheds camo

The plug-in hybrid version of Mercedes-AMG's GT 4-Door Coupe has been spotted and is expected to pack over 800 horsepower.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on

Ahead of Battery Day, Tesla CEO Musk teases huge jump in energy density

Future Tesla products might receive an unprecedented boost in energy density, if a tip from CEO Musk proves true.

Report: Boxy VW electric SUV coming in 2025

In the aftermath of the ID Buddy project, Volkswagen has reportedly pivoted to an uber-boxy electric SUV that follows Defender and Bronco.

Base Jaguar I-Pace arrives for Europe: Lower price, but no more range

The EV320—named for its metric horsepower—doesn't accelerate as quickly as other versions of the I-Pace electric SUV, but it offers the same range.

Tags:
2020
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2020
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2021 Lexus LX 570 brings back blacked-out Inspiration Series 2021 Lexus LX 570 brings back blacked-out Inspiration Series
2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line debuts: Small sedan lineup grows bigger 2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line debuts: Small sedan lineup grows bigger
2021 Lexus ES sedans add all-wheel drive, sporty Black Line trim 2021 Lexus ES sedans add all-wheel drive, sporty Black Line trim
2021 Nissan Titan pickup hikes price from last year, costs $38,145 to start 2021 Nissan Titan pickup hikes price from last year, costs $38,145 to start
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from The Car Connection. I understand that I can unsubscribe at any time. Privacy Policy.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.