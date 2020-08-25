2021 GLA-Class tested, new Batmobile teased, Tesla hints at better energy density: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class

The smallest and least expensive crossover SUV in the Mercedes-Benz lineup, the 2021 GLA-Class ranges from the entry-level GLA250 to the blood-pumping AMG GLA45. Larger, roomier, and better than 2020, the GLA-Class earns a 6.8 out of 10.

2021 Mazda CX-5: Small price bump adds larger screen, turbocharged Carbon Edition

The 2021 Mazda CX-5 crossover adds a larger infotainment screen and a special edition trim level.

Redesigned 2021 Acura TLX sedan gets big price hike

Upgraded and uprated, the 2021 TLX sports at least 272 hp and a 10-speed automatic.

From Motor Authority:

“The Batman” Batmobile - Photo credit: TheBatRobert/Twitter

"The Batman" trailer teases new Batmobile

Robert Pattinson's Batmobile features an old-school muscle car look rather than the tank-like design used in other recent Batman films.

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S Coupe arrives with 603 horsepower, $117,050 price tag

The latest Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe would like a word with your expectations and definitions for a tall-riding luxury crossover SUV. That word is "goodbye."

2022 Mercedes-AMG GT 63e 4-Door Coupe spy shots: Plug-in hybrid super sedan sheds camo

The plug-in hybrid version of Mercedes-AMG's GT 4-Door Coupe has been spotted and is expected to pack over 800 horsepower.

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on

Ahead of Battery Day, Tesla CEO Musk teases huge jump in energy density

Future Tesla products might receive an unprecedented boost in energy density, if a tip from CEO Musk proves true.

Report: Boxy VW electric SUV coming in 2025

In the aftermath of the ID Buddy project, Volkswagen has reportedly pivoted to an uber-boxy electric SUV that follows Defender and Bronco.

Base Jaguar I-Pace arrives for Europe: Lower price, but no more range

The EV320—named for its metric horsepower—doesn't accelerate as quickly as other versions of the I-Pace electric SUV, but it offers the same range.