2021 Lexus ES updated, Porsche investigates itself, EV battery outlook: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Lexus ES sedans add all-wheel drive, sporty Black Line trim

The 2021 Lexus ES sedan gets all-wheel drive for the first time in its history, and a limited edition Black Line version.

2021 Toyota Camry overview

With a TCC Rating of 7.0 out of 10, the 2021 Toyota Camry grabs the eyes and coddles the rest.

Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee diesels recalled for stall risk

FCA recalls turbodiesel engine that had been out of compliance with emissions standards.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4

Porsche conducts internal investigation into potential emissions cheating for gas engines

Porsche has indicated that emissions of several older 911 and Panamera models may have been manipulated.

There's a $443,400 option on the Koenigsegg Jesko

Koenigsegg has many options for the Jesko, and one of them is priced as much as a Lamborghini Aventador.

2021 Hyundai i20 N spy shots

The Hyundai N division is developing an i20 hot hatch inspired by Hyundai's next rally fighter.

From Green Car Reports:

Nio battery station

In China, Nio wants to lease battery packs for the EVs it sells

Nio is planning to lease its batteries separate from its electric vehicles—in addition to the battery-swapping services already offered by the Chinese automaker.

Report: Pandemic delays global EV growth, though $100/kwh will arrive earlier

The research firm Wood Mackenzie anticipates that battery affordability targets will arrive soon—even though the pandemic has revised EV sales projections down 2%.

Low-income California households can get free blackout-busting battery backup systems

An electric car and home solar might look more attractive with a home energy system—and it will potentially save families money along the way.