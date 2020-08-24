Redesigned 2021 Acura TLX sedan gets big price hike

The redesigned 2021 Acura TLX mid-size sedan costs $4,500 more than the outgoing model to start at $38,525. It comes with a bunch of upgrades that move the TLX from the forgettable to the favorable.

It's nearly three inches longer with a longer wheelbase that pushes the front wheels to the corners. Carving up a sportier profile that falls somewhere between a BMW 5-Series and Genesis G70, the 2021 Acura TLX rides on 18-inch alloy wheels with a new, stiffer chassis and a four-wheel independent suspension. With smaller but more potent turbocharged engines, the 2021 TLX promises to be a whole lot more fun to drive.

2021 Acura TLX Type S 2021 Acura TLX Type S 2021 Acura TLX Type S

The 2021 TLX base sedan uses a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet, up 66 hp and 98 lb-ft from last year’s base engine. It delivers more peak torque and more low-end torque at 1,500 rpm than the outgoing 3.5-liter V-6. Paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive, that should make it quicker. An all-wheel-drive system that can perform more like a rear-wheel-drive sports car by sending 70% of torque to the rear wheels is a $2,000 upgrade across the lineup.

The performance variant TLX Type S with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 with all-wheel drive arrives next spring "well-equipped in the low to mid-$50,000s," Acura said in a statement.

For now, and for $38,525 including $1,025 destination, all TLX sedans come standard with a 10.2-inch infotainment screen with a touchpad controller, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a 7.0-inch driver information cluster. Convenience upgrades include a 12-way power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats shod in synthetic leather, aluminum trim, LED ambient lighting, 10-speaker sound system, and keyless entry.

2021 Acura TLX 2021 Acura TLX 2021 Acura TLX 2021 Acura TLX

Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, traffic sign recognition, and a new front airbag system made to mitigate brain injuries in crashes.

The 2021 TLX with Technology package adds $4,000 to $42,525, and comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry on all four doors, leather seats, navigation, a 13-speaker ELS sound system, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, and parking sensors.

The dark cosmetic upgrades on the $45,275 A-Spec package add black trim pieces and LED fog lights. Inside are a 17-speaker ELS 3D sound system, cooled front seats, and a Sport Appearance package.

At the top of the 2.0T line is the Advance package for $47,325. It has power-folding mirrors with puddle lights, a surround-view camera system, rain-sensing wipers, 16-way power-adjustable seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, open pore wood trim, and a 10.5-inch head-up display.

Built in Ohio, the 2021 Acura TLX goes on sale in September.