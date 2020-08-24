2021 Lexus ES sedans add all-wheel drive, sporty Black Line trim

Lexus' mid-size sedan has a fuller lineup for 2021, the luxury carmaker announced last week.

The 2021 Lexus ES sedan will be available will all-wheel drive for the first time in the sedan's 31-year history. The all-wheel drive version will cost at least $40,925, including mandatory destination charges. That price is the same for V-6-powered models with front-wheel drive, which is offered in the same base, Luxury, and Ultra Luxury trim levels.

All-wheel drive is available on sedans and is powered by a 203-horsepower inline-4 engine and 8-speed automatic transmission. The all-wheel-drive system is best for all-weather grip, not off-roading—although if you do, please send pictures. The all-wheel-drive system can send up to 50% of the engine's power to the rear wheels for added traction and can disconnect the driveline to mitigate gas-mileage penalties associated with all-wheel drive.

Base sedans get 17-inch wheels, a sunroof, synthetic leather upholstery, power adjustable front seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment screen with controller, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and active safety features including automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

The 2021 ES Luxury adds 18-inch wheels, wood trim, blind-spot monitors, leather upholstery, and automatic parking assistance for $46,125, including destination, with a V-6 or with all-wheel drive. The top ES250 Ultra Luxury sedan costs $49,925 and includes adaptive dampers, a heated steering wheel, aniline leather interior, premium audio, and a power-opening trunk.

A 12.3-inch infotainment display, heated and cooled front seats, and navigation are optional.

2021 Lexus ES Black Line 2021 Lexus ES Black Line 2021 Lexus ES Black Line

Like last year, the ES will be available in F Sport configurations with all-wheel drive or, new for this year, in front-wheel drive Black Line. F Sport models add 19-inch wheels, a sportier suspension including adaptive dampers, unique interior and exterior accents, and heated and cooled front seats. With all-wheel drive, the Lexus ES F Sport costs $46,725 and the Black Line front-wheel drive version costs $47,575. Black Line versions are limited to 1,500 cars this year and available only in blue, white, or black with a two-tone interior. The limited-edition cars also come with a two-piece luggage set to match the car.

2021 Lexus ES 300h

Like last year, the ES is also sold as a hybrid sedan, which pairs an inline-4 with electric motors and a lithium-ion battery. The 2021 Lexus ES300h makes 215 hp, returns up to 44 mpg combined according to the EPA, and costs $1,910 more than similarly equipped ES250 AWD or ES350 sedans.