Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee diesels recalled for stall risk

The Ram 1500 pickup truck and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV equipped with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine have been recalled, parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles announced last week.

A magnetic signal that communicates with the crankshaft can get lost, messing up the timing of the cam shaft and fuel injection. The engine can lose power and stall, and might not be able to restart. The issue affects 50,973 Ram 1500 from model years 2014-2018 and 7,043 Jeep Grand Cherokee from 2014-2016. In a notice to dealers, FCA said the recalled Jeep Grand Cherokees should extend through model year 2020.

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

Initially touted as efficient and powerful, the turbodiesel V-6 "Ecodiesel" engine was the subject of a $307.5 million settlement between FCA and owners in the wake of the Volkswagen "Dieselgate" scandal. In 2019, the engine in the Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee from 2014-2016 was found by the EPA to be out of compliance with emissions standards. Owners could have recouped $990 in cash.

Even though there have been more than 1,000 warranty claims for the engine stall issue, FCA said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to it. FCA will update the powertrain control module software to bypass the issue, but the company admitted to dealers that the remedy is not currently available. The recall starts October 2.

Owners can call FCA at 1-800-853-2002 or visit FCA's recall site. The code for this recall is W58. Owners can also check the NHTSA's website, enter their vehicle identification number (VIN), and see if there are any other issues related to their vehicle.