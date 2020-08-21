2021 Subaru Forester arrives, 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster driven, 2021 VW EV crossover coming: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Subaru Forester SUV adds safety gear, costs $25,845 to start

The nimble crossover with off-road chops added new safety gear for 2021, compared to last year's version.

2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer review

Chevy's small crossover nets a 5.6 TCC Rating.

2021 Nissan Titan pickup hikes price from last year, costs $38,145 to start

The full-sizer from Nissan costs about $400 more than the 2020 versions, with no significant changes to the lineup.

From Motor Authority:

2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0

First drive review: 2020 Porsche 718 Boxster GTS 4.0 rocks to a familiar tune

The 718 Boxster GTS gets a 4.0-liter flat-6 this time and a wonderful soundtrack.

Starting at $38,525, the 2021 Acura TLX is a lot pricier than its predecessor

Acura's newest sedan costs $4,500 than its predecessor and all-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the bottom line.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer teaser images emerge for Escalade, Navigator competitor

Jeep has hinted that its Grand Wagoneer will take on luxury three-row rivals from Lincoln and Cadillac.

From Green Car Reports:

VW ID.4 crossover

2021 Volkswagen ID.4 electric car: Everything we know in advance of full reveal

Volkswagen's newest electric car is on its way to the U.S. and will reportedly arrive by the end of the year.

California relies on diesel generators, as it steers trucks away from diesel

Increased stress on the state's energy grid has led the state to fire up diesel generators to fill in the gaps.

2021 Lexus ES 300h: Lithium-ion battery adds trunk space to 44-mpg hybrid sedan

Switching to the new compact battery has opened up cargo space in Lexus' mid-size sedan.