2021 Nissan Titan pickup hikes price from last year, costs $38,145 to start

The 2021 Nissan Titan full-size pickup will cost about $400 more than the 2020 version when it hits dealerships later this year, the automaker announced Thursday.

Extended-cab versions of the Canton, Mississippi-built pickup will be the cheapest and cost $38,145 with a V-8 and rear-wheel drive, including mandatory destination charges. That's thousands more than base versions of the Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado 1500, or Ram 1500, although not quite an apples-to-apples comparison.

Base versions of the Nissan Titan include an extended cab, 18-inch wheels, cloth bench seats, an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, and a 5-year/60,000 bumper-to-bumper warranty. Equipping an F-150, Silverado 1500, or Ram 1500 similarly with an extended cab and a V-8 engine closes that gap considerably, and only Ford offers automatic emergency braking on its pickups across the line among domestic truckmakers. None offer a similarly long warranty.

Base versions of the 2021 Nissan Titan will be hard to find, and not very popular with retail buyers. Most will opt for a four-door crew cab version that starts at $40,875 for a rear-drive model, which is $390 more than a 2020 version. Four-wheel drive will be a popular upgrade and adds $3,130 to the bottom line of any crew cab pickup.

Like last year, Titan crew cab pickups are available in S, SL, SV, Pro-4X, and Platinum trim levels. Extended cabs are available in S, SV, and Pro-4X trims.

Titan SV pickups are most popular with buyers and include bucket seats, upgraded cloth, and 18-inch wheels, and more available options such as a 9.0-inch touchscreen. With a crew cab and four-wheel drive, a Titan SV costs costs $47,455, including destination. Top Platinum trims can crest $60,000, all-in.

The not-quite-heavy-duty Titan XD returns for 2021 and upgrades the frame for more towing, although the 5.6-liter V-8 engine is the same. It's available in crew cab configuration only, with four-wheel drive, and costs $46,625 to start. It's available in S, SV, Pro-4X, SL, and Platinum trims and can cost more than $63,000.