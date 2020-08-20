2020 Ford F-150 upgrades safety, 2021 Ford Bronco Sport tested, 2021 Porsche Taycan updated: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Ford F-150 pickups add standard automatic emergency braking to all trucks

Ford makes life-saving tech standard on all versions of the best-selling vehicle in the U.S.

2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck costs more, adds Trail Special and Nightshade editions

The 2021 Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck comes in nearly three dozen variations and the price increases in seemingly as many variations over the 2020 model year.

2021 Honda Civic overview

With a TCC Rating of 6.7, the 2021 Honda Civic remains high in our economy-car thanks to its sleek looks and smart handling.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Ford Bronco Sport first ride

First ride: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport conquers sand and hills

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands can handle sand, hill climbs, and low-speed hill descents, but rocks and water are still in question.

2021 Acura MDX spy shots: Popular crossover to be graced with performance, looks

Acura's product transformation that kicked off with the arrival of the 2019 RDX, and continued this year with the 2021 TLX, is far from over.

The $92,010 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition sold out in 3 hours

It took just three hours for all 702 build slots for the Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition to sell out.

From Green Car Reports:

2021 Porsche Taycan

2021 Porsche Taycan can add features over the air, fast-charge without fuss

The 2021 Taycan electric car offers easier fast-charging, a head-up display, and a new method for delivering features over the air.

2021 Volvo plug-in hybrid models get a big price reduction

Volvo is aiming to make plug-in hybrids 20% of its U.S. sales—and it's rebranding them to more closely match its EVs coming soon.

Lucid electric SUV prototype spotted testing in California

The Lucid SUV is due around 2023 and will likely inherit its platform and extraordinarily good efficiency from the Air sedan.