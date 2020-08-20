Buy a car
2021 Subaru Forester SUV adds safety gear, costs $25,845 to start

2021 Subaru Forester

2021 Subaru Forester

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 20, 2020

The 2021 Subaru Forester compact crossover SUV adds more standard safety equipment and bumps the price by up to $440 over the 2020 Forester, the automaker announced this week.

The best-selling Subaru model already had safety at the forefront, with standard all-wheel drive, automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control. For 2021, Subaru adds adaptive LED headlights and automatic high beams to increase visibility at night, and a rear seat belt reminder so all passengers are buckled in or subjected to chimes and message alerts. Competitors such as the 2021 Toyota RAV4 and 2021 Honda CR-V offer similar safety suites. 

Available in five trims and powered by a 182-horsepower 2.5-liter flat-4 that drives all four wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), the base 2021 Forester costs $25,845. That $340 price increase from 2020 includes a bump in mandatory destination charges from $1,010 in 2020 to $1,050. It comes with two USB ports, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a CD player. There's no lighter, though. 

At $28,845, the Premium trim hits the sweet spot for value. The increase of $440 over 2020 applies to Premium and higher trims. Premium adds keyless entry and ignition, heated front seats and side mirrors, 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat, 17-inch black alloy wheels, roof rails, and a panoramic sunroof. 

The spunkier Sport model costs $30,445 and comes with 18-inch black wheels, a black rear spoiler, and black with orange exterior trim pieces. Inside features gray cloth upholstery with orange stitching and accents. Blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts are now standard on the 2021 Sport, and the CVT has a 7-speed manual mode.

The 2021 Forester Limited costs $32,445 and loads up creature comforts such as perforated leather seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, power liftgate, and some minor cosmetic flourishes outside.

At the top of the 2021 Forester lineup is the kitchen sink known as Touring. For $35,945, it adds unique 18-inch black wheels, power folding mirrors, LED fog lights, and silver accents. Inside, heated rear seats are standard, perforated leather upholstery comes in black or brown, and a driver attention monitor is included.

Built in Japan, the 2021 Forester arrives in dealers in October. 

