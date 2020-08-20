2021 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck costs more, adds Trail Special and Nightshade editions

The 2021 Toyota Tacoma mid-size pickup truck comes in nearly three dozen variations and the price increases in seemingly as many variations over the 2020 model year. Base models are $155 more, TRD models are up to $300 more, even the mandatory destination fee has increased from $1,120 to $1,175.

These nominal increases add up to the cost of a first-aid kit on all but the base model, or dual-zone air conditioning on models with a V-6. It's not much, but it's not nothing.

Other than that, the 2021 Tacoma follows the footsteps of the 2021 Toyota 4Runner with a Trail Special edition, and a Nightshade edition like that offered on everything from the 2021 Sequoia full-size SUV to the 2021 Toyota Camry sedan.

The best-selling mid-size pickup truck starts at $27,325 with a regular cab and 6-foot long bed, and is powered by a 159-horsepower 2.7-liter inline-4 with a 6-speed automatic transmission powering the rear wheels in SR trim. Extended cabs seat five instead of four and come with a short 5-foot bed, and start at $28,255.

Upgrading to a 278-hp 3.5-liter V-6 adds $2,260 to cost $29,585. Four-wheel drive adds up to $3,465, depending on the 33 available configurations.

All 2021 Tacomas come with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa compatibility, to go along with a standard 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment. Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control.

The SR5 trim starts at $29,115 and adds a 10-way adjustable driver's seat, standard fog lights, and power sliding rear window on the extended cab with the V-6. It's $170 more than the 2020 model but comes with that first-aid kit.

2021 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro

The 2021 Trail Special edition slots between the SR5 and the TRD Off Road models. Based on the SR5, it adds black cloth seating with tan stitching, all-weather floor liners, 16-inch TRD Off-Road wheels with Kevlar all-terrain tires, a custom grille, and lockable bed storage with a drain plug. It costs $35,180 in rear-wheel drive or $38,255 in four-wheel drive.

The 2021 Nightshade edition slots between the Limited and the TRD Pro and costs $41,080 in rear-wheel drive or $44,155 in four-wheel drive. Based on the Limited trim, it comes with black leather seats, 18-inch black alloy wheels, black exterior trim pieces, and comes in three body colors, including black, gray, and white.

The 2021 Tacoma TRD Pro extended cab with a short bed and standard four-wheel drive and 6-speed automatic tops the lineup at $47,955, an increase of $170 over the 2020 TRD Pro. Choosing a 6-speed manual cuts $2,705 off the price.