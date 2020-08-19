Buy a car
2021 Dodge lineup updated, 2021 Mercedes GLA tested, Lucid Air charges up: What's New @ The Car Connection

2021 Dodge Charger

2021 Dodge Charger

Robert Duffer Robert Duffer Senior Editor
August 19, 2020

What's New for 2021: Dodge

With a lineup filled with decade-old cars, Dodge applies its magic ingredient once more: horsepower.

2021 Volvo XC90, XC60, XC40, S60 earn 5-star safety rating

Nearly all of Volvo's lineup of cars and crossovers earned top marks from federal and independent safety officials. 

2021 Dodge Challenger overview

The 2021 Dodge Challenger two-door coupe is in a league of its own—the old-timer’s one—but still swings a big bat.

From Motor Authority:

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class improves everything but its front-drive platform

Rarely does Mercedes-Benz have to improve a bad car, but the GLA-Class small SUV is the exception to the rule.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition is a $92,010 truck limited to 702 units

Ram on Monday turned the pickup truck world on its head by unleashing the 2021 1500 TRX, a.k.a. the Raptor killer.

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line leaked: Big power increase for the family sedan

The Hyundai Sonata N Line is coming this fall with over 275 horsepower.

From Green Car Reports:

Lucid AIr

Lucid AIr

Lucid Air electric sedan boasts fastest-charging EV time: 300 miles in 20 minutes

The California EV maker Lucid says that the Air sedan will be able to recover up to 20 miles of range per minute of charging. 

EV deals: Leaf, i3, I-Pace incentives boost buying, but leasing remains better for most

The combination of 0% APR financing and thousands of dollars off sticker prices means buying an EV makes more sense right now. 

Love's Travel Stops and Electrify America add road-trip charging waypoints 

A total of seven Love's locations across six states will get 28 DC fast-charging connectors by 2021.

